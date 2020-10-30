EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
This week, Alexandra's Macarons has opened its new brick-and-mortar cafe in the Central District, El Gaucho plans to unveil its massive new flagship location, and the owners of Capitol Hill's craft cocktail and charcuterie destination Cure Cocktail have launched a new Hawaiian and Filipinx BBQ spot. Plus, Bastille begins a new chapter as the trendy cafe Sabine, and Jack's BBQ expands to a new location. Read on for all that and more food-world updates. For additional inspiration, check out our full food and drink guide, including our guide to Halloween food and drink specials and events.
NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
Alexandra's Macarons and Cafe
Alexandra Greenwald's business, a familiar farmers market fixture known for its pink VW bus named "Gertrude" and its fanciful, French-style macarons, opened its first brick-and-mortar location in the Central District on Saturday, October 24. This week's macaron flavors include Double Chocolate Sea Salt, Chambord Raspberry, Spooky Salted Caramel, Golden Milk, Pumpkin Spice White Choco-Latte, and Earl Grey Tea. Other menu offerings include guava and cheese pop tarts and spiced apple peach pop tarts, loaves of country bread, balls of pizza dough, macaron ice cream sandwiches, and take-and-bake cookies.
Central District