Protester in Critical Condition After an Arrest Outside the East Precinct

I'm hearing the victim is in critical condition. SPDs violence is disgusting and inexcusable, no one was being harmed until SPD showed up. Fuck @SeattlePD. You can see 5 cops pile on the unresponsive victim right after they attack#seattleprotests #seattleprotest #abolishpolice pic.twitter.com/WN8Cme8V1R

— Subpixel Alchemist (@MarcusKulik) November 5, 2020

A 30-year-old woman remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after Seattle police arrested her on Wednesday night outside the East Precinct.

Video of the arrest shows a protester in black falling to the ground as an officer grabs their backpack. Over a loudspeaker a cop can be heard saying, "Move back away, we're making a legal arrest here. There's been property damage, and as a result we're taking enforcement action." A few seconds later, two officers appear to join the first officer, and then shortly thereafter a third, ultimately leading to four cops piling on the person.

Another livestream from lcsevi shows cops attending to the protester for at least four minutes in the middle of 12th Ave before a fire truck obscures the view.

Seattle Fire Department spokesperson David Cuerpo said SPD requested their crews, who then used an SFD "aid car" to transport a woman "who was in stable condition" to the hospital "for further medical evaluation."

Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg said the patient was in "critical condition."

SPD didn't respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story, but I probably won't know more until the morning.