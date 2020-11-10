Our opening "sexcess" story features a black light. You people are creative!
Dan counsels a gay man whose boyfriend is so closeted and scared of his military father, (this boyfriend lives in his parent's basement), that he has to sneak in and out under cover of night. Kind of fun when you're in high school, but in your 30s? Not so much.
On the Magnum:
Have you ever heard a rabbi say: "The religion is messing you up"? Meet the fearless rabbi Jeremy Gerber. He and Dan discuss blow job technique as well as the practice of mikvah- where couples abstain from all contact during, and for seven days after menstruation.
Support The Stranger
And a 59-year-old man who used to be in a sexless marriage is now getting tons of sex. But how can he retrain his dick to orgasm faster?
Listen here: