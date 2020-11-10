Slog PM: Obamacare Could Be Fine, Save the Tits, Thanksgiving Is Canceled

Tillis will now head into his second term as a senator after what was one of the most expensive Senate race of all time. Trump's "stronger-than-expected" performance in the state buoyed Tillis. Plus, a sex scandal rocked Cunningham's campaign in October that ostensibly pushed some North Carolinians towards Tillis. Now, the fight for Senate control rests squarely on the outcome of Georgia's two runoff elections

Volunteer Park Cafe is no more: Owner Ericka Burke announced that the cafe closed this weekend, but the space's fate is still up in the air. CHS Blog previously reported on Alisha Chou and Andria Millie's plan to acquire the property and cafe just as the pandemic started to heat up, leaving hope that VPC will live to see another cloud-speckled day.

The Supreme Court looks like it won't crush the Affordable Care Act, sparing an estimated 21.1 million people from losing their health insurance in the middle of an unmitigated pandemic: Well, that's good news. Do you want to sip some tea and listen to two hours of oral arguments by phone?



I'm sure you don't, so here's NBC News:

The court's three liberals seemed prepared to uphold the law, and two of the court's conservatives suggested that even if part of it is struck down, the rest can be saved. That would create at least a five-vote majority to keep the law.

And the New York Times:

It was not clear whether the court would strike down a provision of the act that initially required most Americans to obtain insurance or pay a penalty, a requirement that was rendered toothless in 2017 after Congress zeroed out the penalty. But the bulk of the sprawling 2010 health care law, President Barack Obama’s defining domestic legacy, appeared likely to survive its latest encounter with the court. Both Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said striking down the so-called individual mandate did not require the rest of the law to be struck down as well.

The outcome is still unclear: A ruling is not expected until ***checks notes*** June?

The European Union lays out an antitrust case against Amazon: According to TechCrunch, their case focuses on the ecommerce retailer's "dual role as a platform of other sellers but also a retailer itself on its own platform—and its cumulative use of third party merchant data to underpin Amazon’s own retail decisions."

Mike Pompeo says: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration." Then he laughed incredulously and said: "The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today and successful with a president who’s in office on January 20 a minute after noon, will also be successful."

A Pennsylvania postal worker has recanted his statements about election fraud: Richard Hopkins claimed that "a postmaster in Erie, Pa., instructed postal workers to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day," which was then cited by Sen. Lindsey Graham in a letter to the DOJ requesting a federal investigation. Hopkins has since denied recanting on his YouTube page, but Erie postmaster Rob Weisenbach has called Hopkins's claims "100% false."

A mountain lion snagged a dog in Idaho: IDK why this is news but it's trending. Big cats snagging puppers is pretty normal in those scary gem-filled mountains.

About those Asian giant hornets... When scientists destroyed the murder hornets' nest back in October, they found 500 live specimens in various development stages, officials revealed today. There were almost 200 queens, which all could have potentially started their own nests, and 112 workers in the lot. Entomologists say it's "impossible to know" if any queens escaped before the state destroyed the nest.

This afternoon, Democrats officially kept the U.S. House: As more voting gets certified across the nation, Dems took the 218th seat today, which is the threshold for control of the House. Democrats have currently flipped 3 seats in the House, while Republicans have flipped 9 with a +6 seat net gain. There are still 16 races that need to be called.

It's so dark outside: It's black as midnight at 5 pm already. I guess I'll do the Christmas thing this year. Give me the bulbs.

Emerald City Comic Con moved to late 2021: ReedPop, the company behind the convention, hopes to return December 2-5, 2021. I remember the postponement of ECCC earlier this year as one of the first signs that things were about to get hairy with coronavirus. Crossing my fingers that these nerds can gather and dress up (late) next year safely.

Current and former officials are worried that Trump's going to spill all of America's beans once he's out of office: "Not only does Trump have a history of disclosures, he checks the boxes of a classic counterintelligence risk," writes the Washington Post. "He is deeply in debt and angry at the U.S. government, particularly what he describes as the 'deep state' conspiracy that he says tried to stop him from winning the White House in 2016 and what he falsely claims is an illegal effort to rob him of reelection." Why did anyone tell him the real secrets in the first place? We know he doesn't read. The good news is no one will believe him except for ~71 million people.

There's a lot to fear with climate change: Not even great tits are safe.

