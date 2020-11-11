EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
The farmers market season may be tapering off as the weather gets colder, but there are still plenty of socially distanced outdoor markets for the harvest season where you can stock up on local produce for your fall baking projects or Thanksgiving. As the holidays approach, we'll be back with our annual guide to gift markets, but for now, read on for events where you can shop from farms, restaurants, and other locally owned food businesses.
Support The Stranger
THURSDAYS
Garzon Latinx Street Food Fall Mercado Pop-Up
This fall pop-up and night market from chef Jose Garzon will feature beer and Mexican street food.
Ballard
November 5–25 (Thanksgiving week event on Wednesday)