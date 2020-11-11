Now more than ever, The Stranger depends on your support to help fund our coverage. Please consider supporting local, independent, progressive media with a one-time or recurring contribution. Our staff is working morning, noon, and night to make your contributions count.
"I'd Rather Be Crying to Enya"
Not the type of stickers we usually cover.JK
Your wish is my command. I think I've only seen this video while extremely stoned, but it's still a welcome thing to watch in the cold light of this gray morning.
"ACAB"
ACAB but make it holographic.JK
I love the barbed wire and sparkles details.
"Rights For Gays"
My favorite one of this series.JK
I know I posted one of these last week, but I spotted this one on Saturday and loved it a lot. Kevin McAleese makes them and, yes, they're inspired by the John Maus song. Go follow his work here.
"Trump 2020"
The juxtaposition...JK
I'm not making any definitive statements; I'm just pointing out something that seems obvious.
"Have You Ever Wanted to Be Somebody Else?"
The answer is yes.JK
After some Google sleuthing, I found this image on DeviantArt depicting Danish musician King Diamond, who I am regretfully not familiar with outside of this sticker. I don't think this phrase is one of his song lyrics as these stickers have been popping up in different places with different people on them.
"Naive and Led Ashtray"
Saw this just after Halloween.JK
I like the texture of this friendly looking skeleton.
"Trump Is a Rat"
Wait, but the rat part is cute.JK
So glad not to have this man in the Oval Office for the next four years.
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
