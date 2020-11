Seattle Sticker Patrol: Trump Is Poison

Jess Stein

"Donald Trump, Mr. Yuck"

Spotted near Volunteer Park. JK

"I'd Rather Be Crying to Enya"

Not the type of stickers we usually cover. JK

"ACAB"

ACAB but make it holographic. JK

"Rights For Gays"

My favorite one of this series. JK

"Trump 2020"

The juxtaposition... JK

"Have You Ever Wanted to Be Somebody Else?"

The answer is yes. JK

"Naive and Led Ashtray"

Saw this just after Halloween. JK

"Trump Is a Rat"

Wait, but the rat part is cute. JK

"I'm Not Sure This Sticker Belongs Here"

Love this meta sticker. JK

"Crime :)"

I will never get sick of Amazon stickers. JK

I'm pretty sure this is a slant rhyme or slant rhyme adjacent. Either way, it's clever!Your wish is my command. I think I've only seen this video while extremely stoned, but it's still a welcome thing to watch in the cold light of this gray morning.I love the barbed wire and sparkles details.I know I posted one of these last week, but I spotted this one on Saturday and loved it a lot. Kevin McAleese makes them and, yes, they're inspired by the John Maus song. Go follow his work here I'm not making any definitive statements; I'm just pointing out something that seems obvious.After some Google sleuthing, I found this image on DeviantArt depicting Danish musician King Diamond, who I am regretfully not familiar with outside of this sticker. I don't think this phrase is one of his song lyrics as these stickers have been popping up in different places with different people on them.I like the texture of this friendly looking skeleton.So glad not to have this man in the Oval Office for the next four years.From a Sticker Patrol favorite, starheadboy Prime is just so riffable, I guess.