Don't Miss Next Wednesday's Hilarious I, Anonymous Show—and It's a KILLER Lineup!

Query! Do you want to support the Stranger and Portland Mercury AND laugh your buttz off in the process? Then the Wednesday, November 18, I, Anonymous Show (Livestream Edition) is for you! Here's how it works: We get the funniest regional and national comedians to riff and heckle the wildest, jaw-droppingly wrong, and uncensored I, Anonymous submissions from the famous Stranger and Mercury column , and in return you laugh yer buttz off!

The previous I, Anonymous Shows have been wildly funny and entertaining (and included some fun audience participation!), so you truly do not want to miss this one! Joining your delightful host Kate Murphy (a Portland Mercury "Undisputable Genius of Comedy") will be the following murderers' row of hilarious comedians:

• AMY MILLER (NBC's Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central's 2018 "Up Next" comic, Portland's Funniest Winner 2015, Bridgetown Comedy Fest)

• ADAM PASI (Portland's Funniest 2019 winner, Seattle International Comedy Competition finalist, Bridgetown Comedy Fest, Big Sky Comedy Festival)

• CARLA ROSSI/ANTHONY HUDSON (Oregon’s premier drag clown, Risk/Reward Festival, PICA's TBA Festival, Pepper Pepper's Critical Mascara, Looking for Tiger Lily, Gaylords of Darkness podcast)

Now C'MON! You have to admit that is one KILLER lineup of laff-makers! So if the continuing madness of life has got you down, the I, Anonymous Show is the hilarious cure you've been looking for. GET YOUR TICKETS NOW for the livestream I, Anonymous Show— WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18 at 8 pm! YOU NEED IT, AND WE'RE GIVING IT TO YA!