The drizzly gray Seattle winter is here, and we could all use some soul-warming nourishment to bolster our spirits. Of course, COVID-19 has changed the way we acquire that nourishment, so we've compiled this list of takeout and delivery food specials, like Addo's "Let's Get Hygge" kits, and drinks, like mulled wine at Fiasco and Latona Pub, plus places with dreamy heated and covered patios for socially distanced outdoor dining, so you can get your comfort food fix safely. For even more socially distanced cozy ideas, try our guide to fall cocktails, our directory of heated and covered patios, and our full food and drink guide.
Support The Stranger
PICKUP & DELIVERY
Addo
Eric Rivera of the experimental restaurant pop-up Addo is channeling the Danish art of coziness with his new at-home "dining experience," "Let's Get Hygge," perfect for reclining by the fireplace in flannel pajamas and hand-knitted socks. You can choose between several "cozy kits for comfort," including chocolate (hot chocolate, truffles, and chocolate cake), soup and snacks (butternut squash soup, tiramisu, edelweiss cake, and tea), "broth and things" (chicken broth, cheese, Rivera's trademark "mom flan," and ice cream), baked goods (baked pasta with red sauce and meat, brownies, and chocolate chip cookies), and candy (a selection of nostalgic sweets). To really complete the cozy vibes, there's even an accompanying hygge YouTube playlist with relaxing sounds like a crackling fireplace, rain, and "wood cabin ambience." Packages are available for pickup or delivery on November 13 and 27.
Ballard
Pickup or delivery