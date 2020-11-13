ICYMI: Inslee Says He's Not Leaving Washington for the Other Washington

He says he's comfortable sitting right here. Lester Black

There's been a lot of talk in the media this week about whether or not Washington's Gov. Jay Inslee will swap his comfortably large seat in Olympia for a spot in the Biden Cabinet. A New York Times report listed Inslee as a Top Contender for United States Secretary of Energy. That department attempts to reduce the threat of nuclear proliferation and carries out nuclear clean-up (we're looking at you, Hanford ), among other things.

The New York Times report suggested that Inslee is also under consideration for United States Secretary of the Interior or head of the Environmental Protection Agency. And there's another option people are buzzing about: Inslee becoming the White House climate czar, a new position the Biden administration may create to coordinate climate change policy. It appears he'd need to beat out former Secretary of State John Kerry and President Bill Clinton’s White House chief of staff John Podesta for that role.

But what's Inslee saying?

An Inslee spokesperson told Jim Brunner at the Seattle Times that Inslee "has not been contacted by the Biden transition team." This comment follows other comments that Inslee has said to the Times: "I stay here," he told the paper in October. "Look, I can do great work on clean energy here. I love this state. So I’m not interested in those federal positions."

But if he were to take the position, our new lieutenant governor-to-be, Denny Heck, would become the state's temporary governor. The state would then hold a special election for governor in either 2021 or 2022, depending on when Inslee quits. State executives like Attorney General Bob Ferguson or Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz are expected to run, and potentially Washington state's favorite Republican, Secretary of State Kim Wyman.

