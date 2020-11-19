EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
It's Transgender Awareness Week, an annual observance leading up to Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDoR) on November 20, a day that sprung from the brutal murder of Rita Hester in the late 1990s and honors the memory of all whose lives have been lost in acts of transphobic violence. Read on below for details on virtual vigils, free COVID tests for queer and trans community members, and other ways to honor and celebrate trans folks in Seattle and Portland.
Gender Alliance of the South Sound TDOR
The Gender Alliance of the South Sound is teaming up with Seattle Central College for a Transgender Day of Remembrance event featuring guest speakers Julia D'Poon and Nicole Perry.
(Friday, November 20)