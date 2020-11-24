New Savage Lovecast: Curvy Girl Dating, with Elle Chase

A man in his 60s is just like a teenager! But in the wrong way—he comes too soon. How can he resolve his little PE problem?

After a man's girlfriend came out to him (drunkenly) as bi, he realized he's bi, too! But now he's jealous of his girlfriend's female exes that she maintains friendships with. He's lost at bisexual sea.

On the Magnum, Dan chats with Elle Chase, author of Curvy Girl Sex, about body size issues, and dating as a large woman.

And, a woman wonders if she should have pepper-sprayed that guy who asked for directions from his car but really wanted her to watch him touch his wiener.

Listen here:

