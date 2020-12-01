New Savage Lovecast: Breakup Bootcamp with Amy Chan

A woman is worried because her boyfriend claims he doesn't have any kinks. Is he covering something up? HOW CAN HE NOT HAVE ANY KINKS?

A straight man enjoys photoshopping the heads of his female friends over naked bodies. He then deletes his masterpieces. Is this wrong? Should he feel bad?

On the Magnum, Dan chats with Amy Chan of the Breakup Bootcamp, about how to recognize recurring patterns we go through when we break up over and over again.

And, a caller wonders if the American flag must go the way of the Hitler mustache.

