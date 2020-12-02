A Tender Queer Connection in a World of Muscles and Machismo

Last night I went for a run (ugh, it’s the worst, I hate running so much, but I can’t sleep if I don’t spend an hour running around like I’m being chased by an orchestra playing Flight of the Bumblebee) and wound up wandering into an open-air open mic comedy night and telling a few jokes, to my intense surprise.

I will tell the whole extremely weird story in another post later this week, but it reminded me what a bizarre and tense experience it is to stand at a mic before a live audience. I’ve been a livestreamer and YouTuber for many years (since 2008, dear God I’m an old man) but quarantimes have made live audiences fade into a messy memory-porridge. And although the entire experience was out-of-doors and the attendees were standing six feet apart (all five of them) it was nice to tell a few jokes and get a few laughs.

But that is not, alas, the experience of Pryor Brice, the main character of a new comic book about an undead comedian. Nor is a laid-back audience awaiting the hero of Kill a Man, a comic about a gay Extreme Fighting Championship hero. But surprising discoveries do await the trio of characters in Spell on Wheels, a new book about road-tripping witches. As always, a big thanks to Phoenix Comics for helping to pick out this week’s top comic book picks!

