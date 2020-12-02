Jess Stein
"STOP: Building Jails"
Spotted on 10th. JK
There have been a lot of stop sign interventions all over Capitol Hill, but this one stood out.
Sponsored
Seattle’s most beloved holigay tradition, streaming direct to your living room this December!
"bros, yuck"
Mr.Yuk makes another Sticker Patrol appearance. JK
Spotify suggested Joe Rogan's podcast to me the other day and I almost threw up.
"I Had an Abortion and I'm Great"
Spotted in Espresso Vivace. JK
You ARE great! This comes to us via Lamb
for Shout Your Abortion
.
"Poetry Is Political"
Wish I had a cig right now (I don't smoke anymore). JK
Please take the time to read this James Tate poem I think about all the time while I make coffee
.
"Now You Don't Have to Pretend..."
Spotted on 14th. JK
A little hard to read, but you never had to!
"Dog Blows a Bubble"
The only kind of dog I'll ever own is a gum-chewing one. JK
This sticker is an oldie, but dogs are on my mind ever since I saw this TikTok asking what type of dog looks like a Nike Cortez sneaker. I’m thinking: bull terrier?
"I Dream of Tequila"
Not sure if this is an ad or an enthusiastic customer. JK
I love seeing photo stickers and this one is sort of absurd.
"No One Is Illegal"
Spotted on Broadway. JK
The colors and layout would make for a really great flag, just saying.
"Blue Sticker"
Spotted in the International District. JK
I was immediately intrigued by this person's eye. Who is it? What is it for?
"L.L. Teriyaki"
I snapped this because I wasn't sure if it was a real place or just a tag. JK
L.L. Teriyaki & Pho is located on Rainier
.
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.
Sponsored
WA Notify can alert you if you have been near someone who later tests positive for COVID.