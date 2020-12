Seattle Sticker Patrol: Stop Building Jails

Jess Stein

"STOP: Building Jails"

Spotted on 10th. JK

"bros, yuck"

Mr.Yuk makes another Sticker Patrol appearance. JK

"I Had an Abortion and I'm Great"

Spotted in Espresso Vivace. JK

"Poetry Is Political"

Wish I had a cig right now (I don't smoke anymore). JK

"Now You Don't Have to Pretend..."

Spotted on 14th. JK

"Dog Blows a Bubble"

The only kind of dog I'll ever own is a gum-chewing one. JK

"I Dream of Tequila"

Not sure if this is an ad or an enthusiastic customer. JK

"No One Is Illegal"

Spotted on Broadway. JK

"Blue Sticker"

Spotted in the International District. JK

"L.L. Teriyaki"

I snapped this because I wasn't sure if it was a real place or just a tag. JK

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.