Slog PM: McConnell Shits on Bipartisan Stimulus Plan, Trump Lies for 46 Minutes Straight

A healthy stimulus package? Not today! Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

As of today, over 100,000 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the US: The data comes from the COVID Tracking Project. That's the highest number recorded so far, with nearly 20,000 of those hospitalized in the ICU and almost 7,000 people on a ventilator. The US also passed another milestone today: 200,000 new coronavirus infections were reported in a single day. In Washington state, we reported 3,126 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths.



CDC DIRECTOR REDFIELD: "December, January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they're going to be the most difficult in the public health history of this nation."@CDCDirector

It's heeeeeeere: The Climate Pledge Arena sign has arrived.



Mark your calendars: The Washington State Supreme Court will consider Councilmember Kshama Sawant's appeal regarding the Recall Sawant campaign on January 7.

Yikes: Donald Trump posted a 46-minute long speech on Facebook and YouTube (transcript here). He accused Democrats—without evidence, as always—of voter fraud, enabling illegal voters, and stealing the election. Wrong wrong wrong. "This may be the most important speech I've ever made," he said, before farting for nearly an hour.



I attempted to listen to it: It was painful. I got 17 minutes in and then had to pull out. He was pulling up random charts that no one could read and going, "Look at this! Look at this! Unbelievable. Unbelievable!" As Esquire aptly summarized: My God, He's Completely Insane.

Meanwhile, over in Congress... Pelosi and Schumer are backing a bipartisan stimulus plan. It's a $908 billion "compromise" plan proposed this week by moderates. Democrats have called for a package twice its size, and Biden called this package "at best... a down payment." The New York Times called it "a stopgap measure to last until March." What would it do?

It would revive lapsed federal unemployment benefits at $300 a week, provide $288 billion for small businesses and $160 billion for state and local governments, and create a liability shield for businesses operating during the pandemic.

McConnell poo-pooed it and said he wanted it to be smaller.



Pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong (C) and Ivan Lam (L) ahead of their sentence hearing this morning in Hong Kong. Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Image

#JoshuaWong’s first letter from prison



1. Though I've been in prison three times, solitary confinement is far beyond my expectation. It's indeed hard to endure, but as many #hkprotesters face lawsuits/imprisonment like me, I hope you continue letting them know they are not alone pic.twitter.com/RkQBN7wq36

Bleak news out of Hong Kong, where activists Wong, Chow, and Lam were sentenced to 13-and-a-half months, ten months, and seven months in prison, respectively. China has imposed strict crackdowns on dissent in Hong Kong since enacting a national security law this summer. "The three activists have become symbols of the first generation in Hong Kong to grow up under the rule of the Chinese Communist Party, many of whom increasingly feel alienated from the mainland government," writes the New York Times

Sen. Perdue dropped an ad in Georgia yesterday claiming he was "totally exonerated" regarding the "stock lies" said about him: He also claimed his opponent, twink Jon Ossoff, was a total liar.

And then the New York Times published this lengthy report about how Perdue's stock trades have far outpaced those of his Senate colleagues and have included a range of companies within his Senate committees’ oversight. 2,596 trades in one term!

I swear Trump is going to formally announce his run for 2024 by the time the Electoral College meets to vote: "It’s been an amazing four years," Trump told a crowd at the kickoff of one of the White House's many superspreader Christmas parties on Tuesday. "We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years." He then called the year "unusual," claimed he "won" the election, and said: "I call it a rigged election, and I always will." Oh boy.

NBC thinks Trump will launch his 2024 campaign on inauguration day: We'd effectively have two dueling leaders. Again, oh boy:

There is “preliminary planning” underway for a Jan. 20 event to kick off a new Trump bid, the people familiar with the discussions said, though it’s possible the president could make the announcement earlier as no final decisions have been made.

A reminder of Trump's crowd during his inauguration in 2017. Photo by Lucas Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

This time it was the 2020 Naughty N’awlins swingers convention . In their defense, the 250 participants agreed to wear masks and were tested beforehand. But at least 41 of them have now tested positive for coronavirus. "I wouldn’t do it again if I knew then what I know now," an orgygoer told the press.

In less cummy news: Did you read this piece by Matt Baume today?



“I was amazed by how many people really wanted centipedes.” Loved reading this piece by @MattBaume about @PacSci's animal relocation (h/t @gypsywalukones). fare thee well, creepy-cute rats 😭https://t.co/sriQlUhmKD

And a little sticker for your evening:



Dingfelder’s, Schmaltzy’s, and Zylberschtein’s: Just three of the places Eater Seattle recommends you order from for Hanukkah. The Festival of Lights starts in eight days!

Does Parler have a porn problem? An interesting look into the new social media site popular with Trumpers from Chron:

The surge of #sexytrumpgirl posts highlighted a broader dilemma for Parler: The site's lax moderation policies, in keeping with its claims to being a bastion of free speech, have helped it become a magnet for pornographers, escort services and online sex merchants using hashtags targeting conservatives, such as #keepamericasexy and #milfsfortrump2020. The pornography threatens to intrude on users not seeking sexual material and has the potential to complicate hopes the site may have to expand advertising, which is now limited. Experts on the impact of pornography say major companies typically avoid having their sales pitches appear alongside controversial imagery.

Twitter certainly has a lot of porn (it's one of the app's selling points IMO) but it does a better job of delivering porn only to the people searching for it.

I... want them? I think I'm just a sucker for pink and lime.

