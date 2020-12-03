Refresh Playlist: New Music for the Week

Now that it's officiallyDecember, it's finally appropriate to incorporate some holiday music into our playlists. However, I would be remiss if I did not remind you to put some non-holiday music on there as well, lest you drive any non-celebrating or Grinchy roommates to their breaking point. With less than four weeks left of 2020, I think we can all agree this year has felt like one really long day that keeps repeating. Take yourself out of that cycle for a moment by immersing yourself in some of the new tunes coming out of the Pacific Northwest and beyond this holiday season.

"Hold the Phone," Farnell Newton, Corydrums, Hunter Gillam

On Black Friday, acclaimed Portland-based jazz trumpeter Farnell Newton dropped new single, "Hold the Phone," with drummer/producer Corydrums AKA Cory Limuaco and vocalist Hunter Gillam on all streaming platforms. Clocking at just over two minutes, the meat of the song blends smooth jazz with soul, lofi, and Gillam's romantic, regretful lyrics in the form of an ultra melodic voicemail.

The Christmas Album, Leslie Odom Jr.

Hamilton star and prolific vocalist Leslie Odom Jr. already has a solid Christmas album with 2017's excellent Simply Christmas . His latest release, The Christmas Album, follows 2019's Mr, and sees Odom Jr. singing beautiful, reimagined versions of "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas," "Little Drummer Boy" featuring Mzansi Youth Choir, and his original "Winter Song" (from Simply Christmas), now with a feature from singer/actress Cynthia Erivo, who's known for her Tony-winning portrayal as Celie from Broadway's The Color Purple, and Harriet Tubman in the 2019 biopic Harriet. There's also a delightful rendition of the Hawaiian classic "Mele Kalikimaka" featuring The Walls Group and Michea Walls, and the stunningly somber "Auld Lang Syne." This album is all easy listening.

Christmas Blues, Sabrina Claudio

"Peng Black Girls Remix," Enny, Amia Brave, Jorja Smith

