Durkan Won't Run for Mayor in 2021

One-term Durkan. NATE GOWDY

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced on Monday that she will not run for re-election in 2021. In a video announcing her decision, Durkan said she made the call to be a one-term mayor because she wanted to focus her last year in office on helping the city through the pandemic and not running for re-election.

Durkan's last year has been plagued with controversy. Voters' opinion of Durkan tanked this year. This summer marked a 31-point drop in her net-favorability margin over the course of two years. A recall effort against her made it to the Washington State Supreme Court before Durkan won an appeal, but the petition to recall her from office received over 43,000 signatures.

During the summer, Durkan made it clear that she and then-Seattle Police Department Chief Carmen Best wouldn't resign. She joked that the two had "debated having a Thelma and Louise moment," referring to the 1991 move that ends with two women on the run from the police driving over a cliff and, presumably, dying in a fiery crash. It was a weird comment to make at the time, and, now, it has become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

About two months after the Thelma and Louise comment, Best resigned. When I implied that the Thelma and Louise comparison seemed to be playing out, with Best signing off and hurling herself willingly off the cliff, Durkan emailed me just this link about "alternative endings." I don't think becoming a one-term mayor was the alternative ending Durkan was looking for.

Currently, the only serious 2021 mayoral candidate is Lance Randall, SEED Seattle’s Director of Economic Development and Interim Executive Director. I bet the 2021 race is about to fill up real quick.

