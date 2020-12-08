A woman was listening to an anonymous confessional podcast and heard her friend talk about being abused as a child. The caller is certain it was her friend and never knew about the abuse. Should she bring it up?
A gay man has a friend group that makes insensitive, cavalier rape jokes. His boyfriend thinks he needs to grow thicker skin. Is he being oversensitive?
On the Magnum, NERD ALERT. Dan brings on Dr. Katie Mack, an astrophysicist who brings her unique perspective (the end of the universe by heat death) to relationship advice. Because, why not? Despite staring into the abyss for a living Dr. Mack is delightful, and you should listen in.
And, what exactly is the difference between slow fucking, and "making love?"
The answer may shock you.
