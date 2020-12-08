Now more than ever, you need some top-notch sex and relationship advice, right? (Or at the very least, hearing about the dirty, private lives of others?) Then this Saturday's SAVAGE LOVE LIVESTREAM is for you!
Do not miss this extra special LIVE version of the Savage Lovecast, in which the honorable DAN SAVAGE will answer your most pressing questions about sex, relationships, and more. But get this: During the show you can also jump into the chat to ask your most private questions anonymously, and Dan will share his wisdom about those as well!
Support The Stranger
Expect shocks, revelations, laughs, and of course, a buttload of knowledge courtesy of America's favorite sex guru, Dan Savage! Don't miss the SAVAGE LOVE LIVESTREAM—this Saturday, December 12 at 7 pm!
GET YOUR TICKETS NOW AND HERE!