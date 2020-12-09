We've never experienced a year like 2020. What a doozy. As the year draws to a close, we'd like to THANK YOU for your ongoing support and readership. We literally couldn't have made it without your generosity.
"You Are Dying"
Is this skull smiling?JK
Spotted on 15th on a morning when I really did feel like I was dying. I'm pretty sure it was just acid reflux.
"Bugs"
I hate them.JK
This would be a good font for our Slog logo at the top of the landing page.
"No More Bullshit
Been seeing more Trump stickers recently. JK
This sticker is funny because Trump and all his henchmen trade exclusively on bullshit. (Side note, why do conservative graphic designers suck so hard?)
"If You Are Neutral..."
A big one.JK
This one is a bit of an oldie that I spotted in the summer, but it's always right. Thanks Desmond Tutu.
"Chode"
A lil chode in the afternoon sun.JK
I thought this was a one-off chode, but I've seen this tag more and more around Capitol Hill. What an interesting angle.
"H*es Be Like..."
A lot of meme stickers recently.JK
This sticker comes to us via shirtless_gatorade. I've seen this one on Instagram meme accounts, but I didn't think it would translate to the street very well. It doesn't, but I love someone printing a meme onto a sticker to post outside of Glo's.
"I.Y.E."
What's this font?JK
Whenever I see the word yuppie, I think of Patrick Bateman.
"No New Weird Things"
Purple text on a black background is hard to read. JK
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
