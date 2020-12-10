Slog PM: US Panel Likes Pfizer’s Vaccine, Most GOP Reps Back Trump's Soft Coup, Ellen Got the Bug

Two out of three of these radicals reject democracy. U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Today a panel of scientists endorsed the drug company's vaccine, which has been shown to stop the symptoms of COVID-19 but not necessarily lower the transmission of the virus, reports the Associated Press . The FDA is expected to approve the vaccine soon, and then the shots shall commence shortly thereafter. Certainly worth a note, though: "That endorsement came despite questions about allergic reactions in two people who received the vaccine earlier this week when Britain became the first country to begin dispensing the Pfizer-BioNTech shot."

More on those allergic reactions: From Reuters: "Moncef Slaoui, who is spearheading the U.S. government’s vaccine development efforts, said on Wednesday he expected the British allergic reactions would be considered in the U.S. authorization process and that people with known severe allergic reactions probably should not take the vaccine until more was understood."

62,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine should come our way next week, according to a press release from the Washington State Department of Health. The DOH expects "additional allocations for a total of about 222,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December," which is "about 20,000 more than we had originally thought." They also think we'll get "about 183,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of December as well, assuming the FDA approves the emergency use authorization," with weekly shipments starting in January.

The daily COVID-19 count: As of last night at midnight, Washington saw 2,923 new COVID-19 cases, including 755 in King County (which is very bad!), according to the Seattle Times. The Department of Health reduced deaths by 166, putting the statewide total at 2,850.

Congress is still nowhere close to passing a COVID-19 relief bill: According to the Washington Post, "Congressional bickering over a new economic relief package escalated" today. Mitch McConnell's staff said he "sees no possible path for a bipartisan group of lawmakers to reach an agreement," and Nancy Pelosi is talking about staying in town passed Christmas.

A majority of Republican members of Congress support overturning the election despite zero evidence of mass fraud: Over 100 GOP MoCs signed a brief in support of Texas' idiotic lawsuit. (CNN has a decent explainer if you need to catch up.) That count includes Washington Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse, who are now officially on record supporting the disenfranchisement of voters in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, WA Attorney General Bob Ferguson and 22 other Democratic AGs wrote their own brief asking SCOTUS to toss out the lawsuit.

For analysis, let's turn to University of Wisconsin - Madison political science professor Mark Copelovitch:

The Trump administration placed even more egregious limits on asylum seekers: Last year the President's Department of Homeland Security blocked entry to those seeking asylum from gang violence or gender-based violence, and now they're limiting the number of claims that count as "persecution." The rule now says "'persecution' does not include: 'every instance of harm' caused by criminal or military unrest in a country; any treatment that the U.S. considers 'unfair, offensive, unjust, or even unlawful or unconstitutional;' harassment; or 'threats with no actions taken to carry out the threats,'" Politico reports.

Three weeks until the UK must officially break from the EU: And British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says "no deal" is looking like the only deal. "Talks continue between the two sides, but Mr Johnson said they were 'not yet there at all' in securing a deal," the BBC reports.

For analysis, let's turn to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: "Be in no doubt, that [no deal] outcome would be a failure of statecraft."

Ellen's bad year gets worse: First her staff accuses her show's producers and managers of creating a "toxic environment" at work, and now she's caught the bug, King 5 reports. In a tweet the talk show host said she was "feeling fine" and following proper protocols.

Starbucks wants to build 20,000 more stores: The big Seattle company that sells bad coffee is doing fyyyyyyyne financially, despite the efforts of certain local autonomous, horizontal protest venues who aim to hit 'em where it hurts. Bloomberg reports that most of the company's growth will occur in China, but "in the U.S. the company expects net new store growth of about 3% starting in fiscal 2022."

AirBnB is doing fyyyyne, too: "As lockdowns eased, more travellers opted to book homes instead of hotels, helping Airbnb post a surprise profit for the third quarter," Al Jazeera reports.

Ahh, the eternal grift:

Stop committing arson in the Central District: "The fires have been set in the same area another bout of arson incidents took place this summer," according to CHS Blog.

The UW football team was going to play the Oregon football team on Saturday: But we're in the middle of a deadly pandemic! KIRO reports "an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the [UW] program."

Possible whale discovery: Marine mammal biologist Jay Barlow told the BBC the three beaked whales his team saw down in Mexico didn't match "either visually or acoustically, something that's known to exist." The existence of "beaked" whales is new to me.