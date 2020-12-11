USA, 1993, 123 min, Dir. Penelope Spheeris
On The Beverly Hillbillies, what do I need to say? You know this redneck fable. There's more right than wrong here in Spheeris's take. The sets and costume designs and actors are mostly all great—especially Lily Tomlin, who is really great. Tomlin's final major scene involves a monster truck and got me genuinely considering getting into motorsports. The plot is what sucks. Oh, the hillbilly girl doesn't want to wear a girly dress? Wow! Just stick around for Tomlin driving a monster truck. I know it has to be a stunt double, but let me live. CHASE BURNS
USA, 1988, 96 min, Dir. Annabel Jankel, Rocky Morton
1988's D.O.A. is a remake of a 1950 classic film noir of the same name and stars prolific himbo Dennis Quaid as Cornell. Its source material gives the movie a pulpy, anachronistic feel that straddles the '50s and '80s style-wise. Quaid's hair is appropriately poofy, the shadows are ridiculously long, everyone looks simultaneously suspicious and horny, the poison glows a ridiculous slime green. It's a trashy neo-noir that's clearly having a lot of fun.
A pre-When Harry Met Sally Meg Ryan somewhat ludicrously plays freshman Sydney Fuller, a young woman who's hot for teacher, AKA Professor Cornell. Despite the gap between Ryan's age and her character's age, Ryan believably plays the wide-eyed student. Both actors have real chemistry—they allegedly fell in love on set and married soon after, making this outlandish movie a great unstreamable watch. JASMYNE KEIMIG
UK, 1994, 87 min, Dir. Nick Broomfield
The Selling of a Serial Killer also highlights various Hollywood attempts to buy the rights to Aileen's life for future use. Interestingly, Broomfield eventually sent both this film and a rough cut of its sequel Aileen: The Life and Death of a Serial Killer to Charlize Theron, who based her Oscar-winning performance in Monster off these clips of Aileen.
Ultimately, Broomfield produces a tragic portrait of a woman with questionable legal representation continuously exploited by those around her. Broomfield would later become involved in Aileen's final days, attempting to get her a new lawyer and advocating for her removal off death row. Despite his efforts and her mental instability, Florida summarily executed Aileen in 2002. America's fucked up. JASMYNE KEIMIG
France, 2001, 109 min, Dir. Coline Serreau
The film is directed by Coline Serreau, a popular French director known for creating the original Three Men and a Baby (1987), the French Three Men and a Cradle (1985). A little news peg: Disney announced today that Zac Effron will star in a 2022 Disney+ remake of Three Men and a Baby. The French original (the one with the Cradle) is unstreamable, so I may pick it out for next week. CHASE BURNS
Unstreamable means we couldn't find it on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, or any of the other 300+ streaming services available in the United States. We also couldn't find it available for rent or purchase through platforms like Prime Video or iTunes. Yes, we know you can find many things online illegally, but we don't consider user-generated videos, like unauthorized YouTube uploads, to be streamable.