EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
We could all use a little liquid comfort this winter, whether it's eggnog, mulled wine, a hot toddy, hot buttered rum, a spiked hot chocolate, dark beer, or some other cozy concoction. We've compiled this list of places serving these cups of cheer for takeout or with outdoor seating, so you can safely nog and gløgg to your heart's content, plus events where you can shop for boozy treats and gifts. For more ideas, check out our guide to takeout cocktails and our food and drink guide.
Support The Stranger
HOLIDAY COCKTAILS
Fiasco
The Wallingford Italian restaurant has added four new holiday offerings: the "Ardberg Fog" (Ardbeg Uigeadail Single Malt Islay Scotch, Earl Grey syrup, vanilla bean, and steamed soy milk), the "Hot Not-Buttered Rum" (spiced rum, vegan butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, brown sugar, and vegan whipped cream), the "County Fair Old-Fashioned" (rye, house spiced-apple syrup, and chocolate bitters), and "Trinidad Sour" (Angostura bitters, rye, orgeat, and lemon).
Wallingford
Pickup, delivery, or outdoor dining with covered patio