This week, Wallingford's quirky Italian restaurant Bizzarro Italian Cafe launches a new White Center outpost, Feierabend announces that it will close for good, and wood-fired pizza comes to Chophouse Row. Plus, Dough Zone arrives in Renton, and Oola Distillery plans to move to Georgetown. Read on for that and more essential updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
OPENINGS
Bizzarro Italian Cafe
According to a Facebook post, the eccentric Italian cafe in Wallingford, beloved for its wacky decor and its handmade pasta, opened a second location in the former space of Noble Barton in White Center this week.
White Center
Pickup or delivery