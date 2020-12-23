Query! Do you want to support The Stranger and Portland Mercury AND laugh your buttz off in the process? Then the Tuesday, December 29, I, Anonymous Show (Livestream Edition) is for you! Here's how it works: We get the funniest local and national comedians to riff and heckle the wildest, jaw droppingly wrong, and uncensored I, Anonymous submissions from the famous column, and in return you laugh yer buttz off!
The previous I, Anonymous Shows have been wildly funny and entertaining (and included some fun audience participation!), so you truly do not want to miss this one! Joining your delightful host Kate Murphy (a Mercury "Undisputable Genius of Comedy") will be the following murderers' row of hilarious comedians:
• SEAN JORDAN (Co-host of "All Fantasy Everything" podcast, Comedy Central's "Comics to Watch," Portland's Funniest Person 2014, Doug Loves Movies)
• BRI PRUETT (Comedy Central Roast Battle, Splitsider "Comic to Watch," and former host of the I, Anonymous Show)
• ADAM CAYTON-HOLLAND (CONAN, Comedy Central Presents, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Variety's “10 Comics to Watch”)
Oh, boy! That is one helluva lineup right there! So if the current madness has got you down, and you want to end this year on a hilarious note, the I, Anonymous Show is the cure you've been looking for. GET YOUR TICKETS NOW for the livestream I, Anonymous Show— NEXT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29, at 8 pm! IT'S A LAFF RIOT WE'RE TELLING YA!