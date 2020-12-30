sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein
2020 was fucked up—but at least we had stickers. I've rounded up some of my favorite stickies from this year. Here they are in no particular order (except this Minion sticker—it is definitely number one):
"When You Swallow All His Cum"
Youre the best, baby.
You're the best, baby. JK
No brave soul has stepped forward to claim this as their own. But this is undoubtedly the most visionary sticker I've personally spotted this year.

"ACAB: Furby Edition"
A revelation.
A revelation. JK
This one comes to us via Gwendolyn Wood. I had no idea long Furbies were a thing—now I do.

"Rights for Gays"
Oh yeahhhh.
Oh yeahhhh. JK
Thank you Kevin McAleese for this beauty. Here's my excuse to pepper you with that John Maus song!

"Tell Your Friends They Are Hot"
It matters now more than ever.
It matters now more than ever. JK
You should be legally required to respond with the heart eyes emoji to every single selfie your friends post to their social media accounts. LEGALLY. REQUIRED.

"Angry Is Good, Angry Gets Shit Done"
A foreshadowing of the summer to come.
A foreshadowing of the summer to come. JK
One of the first stickers I posted after returning from my, ahem, furlough back in May. We know the illustration comes from Gerald McDermott's children's book on Anansi the Spider and the phrase is from Starz's American Gods. It certainly reflected the summer Seattle was about to have.

"I'm Over This Shit"
Me too.
Me too. JK
Thank you Inspirational Grindo for this uplifting message.

"Nature Is Queer"
Ok, these fishies are cute.
Ok, these fishies are cute. JK
This comes to us via Seattle artist Sarah Maloney. The image references the kobudai fish, which can change its sex. This transformation creates different physical features like a bulbous forehead, bigger body, or more aggressive behavior. The fish even starred on a Planet Earth: Blue Planet II episode. I'm not too familiar with queer ecology, but this is rad as fuck.

"Defang Durkan, Defund SPD"
An enduring image from CHOP.
An enduring image from CHOP. JK
From your lips to God's ears. Not defanged, but definitely not running.

"Nude Figure"
Such a cutie.
Such a cutie. JK
I forgot that I described this as column favorite Padajuan's "Olympia." I'm not wrong!

"Horny Cheeseburgers"
Hot.
Hot. JK
Thanks to the incredible work of Rich M. Stevens, I now understand how cheeseburgers reproduce. I implore you to check out more of his work:

"Fuck Gay People"
Was almost mad until I read the last line...
Was almost mad until I read the last line... JK
A chef's kiss of a sticker.

"Relax! It's Just Chaos"

The mysterious USPS stamper...
The mysterious USPS stamper... JK
Fuckity bye, 2020!

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.