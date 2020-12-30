We've never experienced a year like 2020. What a doozy. As the year draws to a close, we'd like to THANK YOU for your ongoing support and readership. We literally couldn't have made it without your generosity.
2021 will be another epic ride for Seattle, and we want to navigate it with you. This year, we're asking you to give yourself and Seattle the gift of The Stranger by supporting us with a year-end gift. You can even gift it to a friend! Make a contribution in their name, and we'll send them a personalized thank you note.
Your one-time or recurring contribution will help ensure that we will be here to navigate it together, come what may! We are truly grateful for your support.
2020 was fucked up—but at least we had stickers. I've rounded up some of my favorite stickies from this year. Here they are in no particular order (except this Minion sticker—it is definitely number one):
"When You Swallow All His Cum"
You're the best, baby.JK
No brave soul has stepped forward to claim this as their own. But this is undoubtedly the most visionary sticker I've personally spotted this year.
Thank you Kevin McAleese for this beauty. Here's my excuse to pepper you with that John Maus song!
"Tell Your Friends They Are Hot"
It matters now more than ever. JK
You should be legally required to respond with the heart eyes emoji to every single selfie your friends post to their social media accounts. LEGALLY. REQUIRED.
"Angry Is Good, Angry Gets Shit Done"
A foreshadowing of the summer to come.JK
One of the first stickers I posted after returning from my, ahem, furlough back in May. We know the illustration comes from Gerald McDermott's children's book on Anansi the Spider and the phrase is from Starz's American Gods. It certainly reflected the summer Seattle was about to have.
This comes to us via Seattle artist Sarah Maloney. The image references the kobudai fish, which can change its sex. This transformation creates different physical features like a bulbous forehead, bigger body, or more aggressive behavior. The fish even starred on a Planet Earth: Blue Planet II episode. I'm not too familiar with queer ecology, but this is rad as fuck.
"Defang Durkan, Defund SPD"
An enduring image from CHOP.JK
From your lips to God's ears. Not defanged, but definitely not running.
"Nude Figure"
Such a cutie.JK
I forgot that I described this as column favorite Padajuan's "Olympia." I'm not wrong!
"Horny Cheeseburgers"
Hot.JK
Thanks to the incredible work of Rich M. Stevens, I now understand how cheeseburgers reproduce. I implore you to check out more of his work:
The Stranger depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.