It's the eve of the Georgia runoff elections, a.k.a. the election that will finally put an end to 2020. Let's round up some of today's big headlines while we wait for Donald Trump to make his campaign appearance in the state.

The power is literally in your hands: And by "your" hands, I mean Georgia's. Here's Joe Biden at his last-minute rally in Georgia this afternoon: "One state, one state can chart the course not just for the next four years but for a generation." Big stuff.

Regarding that Trump phone call... Gabriel Sterling (that Georgia election official) warned Georgia voters today not to "make a self-fulfilling prophecy" by letting Trump's baseless claims discourage them from voting. "Don't let anybody steal your vote that way," Sterling said. His full speech and news conference here.

Trump will speak around 6 pm Seattle-time: The event's been pushed back from an original start time of 7 pm Georgia-time, so keep an eye out. Perdue is expected to join virtually since he's in quarantine. (More on Perdue's quarantine and other big Georgia updates from Jasmyne Keimig here.) Watch Trump live below:

AMBER Alert: Authorities believe 15-year-old Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro was kidnapped and encourage people to look out for a black 2001 Ford F-150 with Arizona license plate No. BYR6257. Yakima Police suggest anyone with information call 509-457-0207.

King County wants to purchase as many as a dozen hotels to house the homeless: The county hopes to house around 1,500 people countywide in the purchased properties during 2021, reports AP. The plan will face pushback—SeaTac, for instance, voted to temporarily restrict King County from opening more shelters in the city after the county opened a shelter in a SeaTac Quality Inn during the beginning of the pandemic.

A Wisconsin pharmacist says he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of COVID-19 vaccines because he thought the vaccines would mutate people's DNA. The pharmacist was arrested last week after allegedly ruining enough doses to vaccinate over 500 people. Trump's America is littered with conspiracy theories.

I know this sounds like a conspiracy theory, but the moon really is rusting.

Wednesday's baseless "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington DC will include such notables as... the MyPillow Guy! Convicted felons Roger Stone and George Papadopolous are also expected to speak. Trump has amplified the rally for weeks on his social media; the rally is timed to happen when the "Sedition Caucus" will challenge electoral college votes, a cynical and hopeless political gamble aimed at courting Trump's deplorables. Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler announced this afternoon that she will join some of her worst colleagues to object to certifying the results of at least one state on Wednesday.

Around 200 business leaders are asking Congress to certify the electoral vote on Wednesday and say that "attempts to thwart or delay this process run counter to the essential tenets of our democracy." The executives represent companies including Mastercard, Pfizer, Macy’s, Warby Parker, Lyft, and, uh, even WeWork. You know we're in trouble when WeWork is asking Congress to do the right thing.

What's new: Tech stocks are soaring. Among the Seattle-area winners: Amazon, Zillow Group, MicroVision, and more, over at Geekwire.

Slack was down this morning, just as everyone returned to work for the new year: Unfortunately, it did not mean work was canceled.

Actor and entrepreneur Yuji Okumoto played Chozen, the villain in The Karate Kid Part II: But he's spent much of his life living in Seattle and running his family business, Kona Kitchen. So he was surprised when Netflix reached out to him to reprise his role in the new season of Cobra Kai, which reimagines the franchise. Seattle Times has a nice feature on Okumoto and his return to playing Chozen out this morning.

A British judge ruled that WikiLeaks' Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the United States: The judge, Vanessa Baraitser, ruled that it would be "oppressive" to extradite Assange to the US on the grounds of his "mental condition," saying that her "overall impression is of a depressed and sometimes despairing man, who is genuinely fearful about his future." Despite this, the judge agreed with much of what the US authorities presented. Assange is currently seeking bail and will appear in court again on Wednesday.

King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin has some things to say about the new, likely more contagious COVID variant: Duchin dropped his B.1.1.7 thoughts on Twitter over the weekend, saying, “It's likely a matter of time before it arrives here and we need to beware and prepare." The thread is long (a 20-tweet thread!!), but I'll drop it below for fun/anxiety.