Slog PM: The Devil Went Down to Georgia, Slack Takes a Break, Dr. Duchin's Big Thread

Off to Georgia with Dad! Get out and VOTE Georgia!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zm7Zk6l6wo

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 4, 2021

It's the eve of the Georgia runoff elections, a.k.a. the election that will finally put an end to 2020 . Let's round up some of today's big headlines while we wait for Donald Trump to make his campaign appearance in the state.

The power is literally in your hands: And by "your" hands, I mean Georgia's. Here's Joe Biden at his last-minute rally in Georgia this afternoon: "One state, one state can chart the course not just for the next four years but for a generation." Big stuff.

Regarding that Trump phone call... Gabriel Sterling (that Georgia election official) warned Georgia voters today not to "make a self-fulfilling prophecy" by letting Trump's baseless claims discourage them from voting. "Don't let anybody steal your vote that way," Sterling said. His full speech and news conference here.



"This is all easily, provably false," Gabriel Sterling, a Georgia election official, says in debunking false claims made by Pres. Trump about the state's election's results, "yet the president persists."



"And by doing so, undermines Georgian's faith in the election system." pic.twitter.com/lVIgMrg5Nh

— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 4, 2021

Trump will speak around 6 pm Seattle-time: The event's been pushed back from an original start time of 7 pm Georgia-time, so keep an eye out. Perdue is expected to join virtually since he's in quarantine. (More on Perdue's quarantine and other big Georgia updates from Jasmyne Keimig here.) Watch Trump live below:



AMBER Alert: Authorities believe 15-year-old Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro was kidnapped and encourage people to look out for a black 2001 Ford F-150 with Arizona license plate No. BYR6257. Yakima Police suggest anyone with information call 509-457-0207.

Police say 15-year-old Angeles V Revuelta-Buenrostro was taking the garbage out around 11:20 a.m and did not return to her house at 1015 N 2nd Street in Yakima. https://t.co/vF26MwyZF7

— KOIN News (@KOINNews) January 5, 2021

King County wants to purchase as many as a dozen hotels to house the homeless: The county hopes to house around 1,500 people countywide in the purchased properties during 2021, reports AP. The plan will face pushback—SeaTac, for instance, voted to temporarily restrict King County from opening more shelters in the city after the county opened a shelter in a SeaTac Quality Inn during the beginning of the pandemic.

A Wisconsin pharmacist says he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of COVID-19 vaccines because he thought the vaccines would mutate people's DNA. The pharmacist was arrested last week after allegedly ruining enough doses to vaccinate over 500 people. Trump's America is littered with conspiracy theories.

I know this sounds like a conspiracy theory, but the moon really is rusting.

Wednesday's baseless "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington DC will include such notables as... the MyPillow Guy! Convicted felons Roger Stone and George Papadopolous are also expected to speak. Trump has amplified the rally for weeks on his social media; the rally is timed to happen when the "Sedition Caucus" will challenge electoral college votes, a cynical and hopeless political gamble aimed at courting Trump's deplorables. Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler announced this afternoon that she will join some of her worst colleagues to object to certifying the results of at least one state on Wednesday.



I will be there. Historic day! https://t.co/k6LStsWpfy

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful.

— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 4, 2021

Around 200 business leaders are asking Congress to certify the electoral vote on Wednesday and say that "attempts to thwart or delay this process run counter to the essential tenets of our democracy." The executives represent companies including Mastercard, Pfizer, Macy’s, Warby Parker, Lyft, and, uh, even WeWork. You know we're in trouble when WeWork is asking Congress to do the right thing.

What's new: Tech stocks are soaring. Among the Seattle-area winners: Amazon, Zillow Group, MicroVision, and more, over at Geekwire.

Slack was down this morning, just as everyone returned to work for the new year: Unfortunately, it did not mean work was canceled.

Actor and entrepreneur Yuji Okumoto played Chozen, the villain in The Karate Kid Part II: But he's spent much of his life living in Seattle and running his family business, Kona Kitchen. So he was surprised when Netflix reached out to him to reprise his role in the new season of Cobra Kai, which reimagines the franchise. Seattle Times has a nice feature on Okumoto and his return to playing Chozen out this morning.

A British judge ruled that WikiLeaks' Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the United States: The judge, Vanessa Baraitser, ruled that it would be "oppressive" to extradite Assange to the US on the grounds of his "mental condition," saying that her "overall impression is of a depressed and sometimes despairing man, who is genuinely fearful about his future." Despite this, the judge agreed with much of what the US authorities presented. Assange is currently seeking bail and will appear in court again on Wednesday.

We welcome the fact that Julian Assange will not be sent to the USA, but this does not absolve the UK from having engaged in this politically-motivated process at the behest of the USA and putting media freedom and freedom of expression on trial.

— Amnesty International (@amnesty) January 4, 2021

King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin has some things to say about the new, likely more contagious COVID variant: Duchin dropped his B.1.1.7 thoughts on Twitter over the weekend, saying, “It's likely a matter of time before it arrives here and we need to beware and prepare." The thread is long (a 20-tweet thread!!), but I'll drop it below for fun/anxiety.



All viruses mutate resulting in new strains that vary from their ancestors. These are called variant strains. Most coronavirus mutations don’t fundamentally change how the virus behaves or affects us. 2/

— Jeffrey Duchin, MD (@DocJeffD) January 3, 2021

This B.1.1.7. variant has been found in many countries, most notably the UK, & in several US states but not in Washington state yet, although it may very well be present at low levels & undetected. Once it hits a critical threshold, it will spread rapidly unless we slow it. 4/

— Jeffrey Duchin, MD (@DocJeffD) January 3, 2021

And if infected with the variant strain, you are more likely to spread your COVID-19 to others. Each person infected with the variant strain spreads it to more people than they would have if infected with previous strains. 6/

— Jeffrey Duchin, MD (@DocJeffD) January 3, 2021

However, faster spread leads to more people becoming infected in a shorter period of time, and that’s dangerous. A rapid increase in people with COVID-19 causes fast-growing outbreaks & more people infected means more requiring hospitalization & more people dying. 8/

— Jeffrey Duchin, MD (@DocJeffD) January 3, 2021

👉This is important: THE VARIANT STRAIN SPREADS THE SAME WAY as other COVID-19 strains, IT'S JUST BETTER AT IT. For this reason, WE NEED TO GET BETTER at the same effective ways of stopping the spread until enough of us are vaccinated. 10/

— Jeffrey Duchin, MD (@DocJeffD) January 3, 2021

...keeping 6 feet distance (or more when possible), & paying attention to environmental cleaning & hand washing. Consider looking onto germ-killing UV technology for buildings in addition to improving ventilation (see CDC site below). 12/

— Jeffrey Duchin, MD (@DocJeffD) January 3, 2021

Remember COVID-19 can spread from people that look & feel well. Don't let your guard down around friends or relatives just because they look healthy - they may not know they are infected but can unintentionally spread COVID-19. 14/

— Jeffrey Duchin, MD (@DocJeffD) January 3, 2021

CDC info on variant coronavirus.https://t.co/wrt1XLJX5w 16/

— Jeffrey Duchin, MD (@DocJeffD) January 3, 2021

CDC info in protecting yourself from COVID-19.https://t.co/xhLjzSylef 18/

— Jeffrey Duchin, MD (@DocJeffD) January 3, 2021