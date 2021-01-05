It's the Georgia Senate Runoffs!

These stickers are so cute, why doesn't Washington do this? Megan Varner/Getty Images

Good afternoon, Seattle! Today's the day: Georgia has their big, juicy, ripe Senate runoffs , which could make or break President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

If Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff win against the sycophantic Republican incumbents Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Dems will have 50 seats plus tiebreaker Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the upper chamber of Congress. It's a crucial step in making sure perennial Republican roadblock and noted bog creature Sen. Mitch McConnell doesn't get too much in the way of legislative change.

Polls close tonight at 7 p.m. Georgia-time, 4 p.m. over here in Seattle. Don't expect to know results right away—Peach State election law mandates that ballots can only be counted after the polls close and not a second before. And you can bet your ass, He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named will be watching (and tweeting). The state must receive absentee ballots by the close of polls to be counted; those voters will have until Friday to fix any problems with (or "cure") their ballot. Military and overseas ballots have to be postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday to be counted.

This race is expected to be really fucking close, but don't let the early counts make you lose hope. Republicans are more likely to vote in-person on Election Day and red areas of the state tend to report their results early. The bigger, bluer, more diverse counties of Georgia—Fulton, DeKalb, and Chatham—take longer to count votes. Plus, think about all those blue-leaning, late-counted, mail-in ballots. We're not saying a late Democratic surge is a guarantee, but just ask that you remember Biden didn't take the lead in Georgia until three days after polls closed in November.

We'll be following the results all day on Slog or until two winners emerge from the cloud of smoke. One thing you can definitely expect is for President Donald Trump to continue to perniciously attack the integrity of Georgia's electoral system. Come back for updates.