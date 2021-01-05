EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
While frozen food may conjure thoughts of plastic-wrapped TV dinners and other microwave meals, Seattle is currently undergoing something of a frozen-food renaissance: Many local restaurants are offering everything from pizza to dumplings to lasagna in frozen form, so you can conveniently stash them away in your freezer for those nights you don't feel like cooking. To help you build your own stockpile of no-fuss meals, we've rounded up a list of places offering these options, from Southern meals at Edouardo Jordan's vaunted Junebaby to pizza at the trendy wine bar La Dive. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
DUMPLINGS
Dough Zone Dumpling House
The fan-favorite dumpling chain is packing up frozen bags of their succulent pork soup dumplings, pillowy pork buns, and crispy potstickers, so you can hoard them away for when a craving strikes.
Various locations