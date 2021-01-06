Slog PM: It Certainly Looks Like a Coup

The insurgency breached the Capitol. DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES

We're kicking Slog PM off early today and running it as a live blog again.

The US Capitol was placed on lockdown today after Trump supporters broke through police barricades and stormed the building—an action that was encouraged yesterday by Trump himself. Congress, who were meeting to certify the electoral college votes, were whisked away as reports began coming in that shots were fired inside the building. We'll continue to post the latest updates.

Sponsored Three veterinarian-recommended tips to help your pets overcome situational anxiety and other stressors this winter.

If you're looking for reliable people to follow on Twitter right now, The Stranger's Matt Baume started a list.



BIDEN AND TRUMP GIVE SPEECHES ABOUT THE INSANITY DOWN AT THE CAPITOL

1:40 PM

Taking the tone of a teacher speaking to a class who behaved poorly with a sub, President-elect Joe Biden gave remarks from Wilmington, Delaware about the chaos at the Capitol. He demanded that Trump go on national television to call for an end to the siege of Trump supporters interrupting the democratic process. "This is not dissent, it's disorder. It's chaos, it borders on sedition, and it must end now," said Biden. He then called on the "mob" to go home and for Trump to "step up." As he exited the stage, Biden told reporters, "Enough is enough is enough."



"This is not dissent, it's disorder. It's chaos, it borders on sedition, and it must end now"



President-elect Joe Biden called for the "mob" to leave the Capitol peacefully



Latest: https://t.co/w9EaSCRs5B pic.twitter.com/3xcO5l0IEK

— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 6, 2021

While it's not national television, Trump has released a prerecorded video statement. And, yes, it's batshit. In the just-over-a-minute-long video addressing his supporters directly (are they checking their phones?), Trump acknowledged the "pain" of a "stolen" "landslide" election but that it's "time to go home now." "There's never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us. From me, from you, from our country." He falsely reiterated that this was a "fraudulent election," but that "we" can't play into the hands of "these people." Trump ended the video with a call to "go home and go home in peace." Not exactly a resounding plea to go home.

OK THIS IS A LITTLE OFF TOPIC, BUT IMPORTANT

1:20

NBC News, ABC News, and AP have called the regular Senate election in Georgia for our favorite straight twink, Jon Ossoff. He has cleared the 0.5% threshold, ensuring that Republican opponent Sen. David Perdue canNOT request a recount. Suck on THAT. The Democrats now have control of the Senate, the House, and the White House. They better do fucking SOMETHING about everything that's going on today.

BREAKING: Jon Ossoff wins U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, NBC News projects. pic.twitter.com/Aw7iivnOfB

— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

CONGRESS RESPONDS

1:15 PM

Soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are asking the President to demand all of his supporters leave the Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately. That call is echoed by other senators; Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy asked the President to "appear on TV, condemn the violence and tell people to disband."

As for our representatives from the other Washington:

Newly elected Democratic Rep. Marylin Strickland did not mince words about the insurrection at the Capitol building:

The Capitol has been breached. Both chambers have been evacuated. This is not peaceful protest, this is domestic terrorism. This violence is direct result of Trump undermining our democratic process simply because he didn't like the results. Shameful and completely reckless. https://t.co/X6F181i2sh

— Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (@RepStricklandWA) January 6, 2021

Seattle Rep. Pramila Jayapal is safe and doing some fine reporting on the ground:

I am safe and sheltering in place.



I was one of a dozen Representatives in the gallery above the House floor. We pulled out gas masks and had to get down on the ground. Capitol police barricaded the doors and had guns drawn. We were eventually told that we had to quickly exit.

— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 6, 2021

Democratic Rep. Adam Smith's spokesperson said staff are safe and working from home, and that Rep. Smith is safe as well. Smith just tweeted as much and said, "This attempted coup and domestic terrorist attack needs to end immediately."

Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier (and her staff) is safe, and Schrier's staff said she is sheltering in place. In a tweet she thanked all for asking about her safety. "I am safe. I am VERY worried about the state of our country, and flabbergasted that our president has not put a stop to this. I am also worried about the health and safety of the Capitol Police, and thank them for their service."

In a tweet, Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers said: "Stop these attacks on Capitol Police who serve to protect the People's House. Protesting peacefully is your right. Violence, aggression, and breaching security perimeters are not. Stop this now."

King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay said in a tweet: “The way they’re treating capitol police right now shows us it was never about “blue lives” “Blue lives” only matter to them if advancing white supremacy and helping them maintain power.”

Washington state GOP chair Caleb Heimlich is somehow shocked that Trump supporters would go this far.

This is unfathomable. I never thought I would see something like this in the greatest country in the history of the world. Violence, intimidation, and disruption of the business of the People’s House is unacceptable, and it flies in the face of our nation’s foundational values.

— Caleb Heimlich (@CalebHeimlich) January 6, 2021

Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, who said he wouldn’t side with the insane Republican Senators trying to overturn the election, said in a tweet, “I wholeheartedly condemn this violence. This is not who we are, and this needs to stop immediately.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who watched the Seattle Police Department respond to Black Lives Matter protests with massive deployments of chemical weapons said in a statement, “We are seeing the dangerous and terrifying result of a president that has instigated division since the beginning of his presidency and refuses to relinquish his power. This is what happens when the President and his enablers urge armed rebellions and sow deep distrust in the election.... Seattle will continue monitoring the situation closely. After the election, Seattle was peaceful, and we know our shared values of peace will prevail. We will not tolerate any violence or destruction to our businesses and government.”

THE NATIONAL GUARD IS ON ITS WAY

1 PM

The Army has announced that they will activate all 1,100 troops of the District of Columbia National Guard at DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's request. According to the New York Times, the troops are being sent to the DC Armory and will deploy to the Capitol and to other points around Washington. Chief Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said the response would be led by the Justice Department. More context from the Times:

"Mr. Hoffman noted that the troops were deploying in 'support' of federal law enforcement in the district, reflecting Defense officials’ reluctance to deploy military troops at the Capitol. Defense officials want the authorities in Washington to use the local police and other law enforcement agencies to confront the protestors at the Capitol, with the National Guard troops in support, but not in the lead, to avoid the specter of a military battling election protests."

TOTAL MAYHEM AT THE CAPITOL

12:15 PM

I've seen a larger police response to 30 protesters marching around Seattle on a rainy Monday night than what I am seeing right now in DC...

— Mike Scaturo (@mikescaturo) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, in Seattle:



A mini horn-honk parade going through the U District—signs that read "TRUMP LOST! FASCISTS GET OUT!" (I assume it means to leave, not to get out and storm the Capitol.) About four cars. pic.twitter.com/SdokzudF8b

— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) January 6, 2021

"THEY BREACHED THE CAPITOL"

12 PM

They breached the Capitol pic.twitter.com/tWKxojW2Hr

— Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 6, 2021

Police have asked us to get gas masks out as there has been tear gas used in the rotunda.

— Jim Himes (@jahimes) January 6, 2021

I need 15 monitors to keep up. The House and Senate had hardly split to hear objections regarding baseless claims of voter fraud in Arizona—McConnell did get in a speech where he scolded Republicans and told them that "Democracy would enter a death spiral" if Cruz, Hawley, and the other freaks got their way—before Democracy entered a death spiral as Trump's terrorists stormed the Capitol.Both the House and Senate suspended their activities, and now we're here:

Washington DC's former police chief Charles Ramsey just said this is "as close to a coup attempt that this country has ever seen."