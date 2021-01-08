EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Happy New Year! Despite the many blows dealt to the restaurant industry in 2020, the Seattle food scene is already off to a strong start in 2021: The popular bagel business Rubinstein Bagels has launched its first shop, Capitol Hill's Indian street food spot Spice Waala has expanded to Ballard, and a new vegan restaurant has come to West Seattle. Still, there are some losses: Sadly, the Wandering Goose and Neon Boots have said goodbye for good. Read on for that and more essential updates. For more information, check out our food and drink guide.
NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
Allyum
This new restaurant serving up gluten-free, vegan-focused comfort food like fried mushroom "chicken" and waffles and lentil "meatballs" opened in West Seattle on New Year's Day. Though the emphasis is on plant-based foods, the space will later also feature eggs from ethically raised chickens and local shellfish eventually, as well as a retail market.
West Seattle
Pickup