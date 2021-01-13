Our Favorite Vegan Restaurants in Seattle
Kati Vegan Thai offers vegan versions of traditional Thai dishes, like jackfruit pad prik.
If your New Year's resolution involves reevaluating your meat and/or dairy consumption, adopting a vegan diet, or going plant-based for the annual "Veganuary" challenge, you've got plenty of delicious options to ease you through the transition. We've rounded up this list of vegan restaurants worth trying, from the brand-new comfort food spot Allyum
to the beloved diner Wayward Vegan Cafe
. Plus, if you're looking to brush up on your meatless cooking skills, local author Hsiao Ching-Chou will be demonstrating a stir-fry recipe from her newest cookbook Chinese Vegetarian Soul Food
at a virtual event
with Book Larder
on January 26. Check out our food and drink guide
for more ideas.
Allyum
This West Seattle restaurant serves up gluten-free, vegan-focused comfort food like fried mushroom "chicken" and waffles and lentil "meatballs."
West SeattleWest Seattle
Pickup
Stranger EverOut Staff
EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. Get in touch with them (and learn how to submit an event) here.
Stranger EverOut Staff
