Kati Vegan Thai offers vegan versions of traditional Thai dishes, like jackfruit pad prik. Kati Vegan Thai

If your New Year's resolution involves reevaluating your meat and/or dairy consumption, adopting a vegan diet, or going plant-based for the annual "Veganuary" challenge, you've got plenty of delicious options to ease you through the transition. We've rounded up this list of vegan restaurants worth trying, from the brand-new comfort food spot Allyum to the beloved diner Wayward Vegan Cafe. Plus, if you're looking to brush up on your meatless cooking skills, local author Hsiao Ching-Chou will be demonstrating a stir-fry recipe from her newest cookbook Chinese Vegetarian Soul Food at a virtual event with Book Larder on January 26. Check out our food and drink guide for more ideas.

Allyum
This West Seattle restaurant serves up gluten-free, vegan-focused comfort food like fried mushroom "chicken" and waffles and lentil "meatballs."
West Seattle
Pickup

