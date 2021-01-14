The Mysterious and Elusive Femme Fatale

I love the pop of blue around the photos. Courtesy of Natalie Krick and Specialist Gallery

Seattle artist Natalie Krick's photographic works slice and reconfigure bodies in suggestive ways, pulling the viewer into her beautifully saturated and colorful pieces. Her photos best reflect the experience of being a woman and being seen: fragmented, pieced together, more than the sum of our parts. There's an elusive sensuality to her work that subverts expectation.

In her show, Repetition Suppression, at Specialist—which opens on Saturday, January 16—Krick plays around with the idea of the femme fatale from Hollywood crime melodramas of the '40s and '50s, crafting mysterious and alluring figures in each photo. The exhibition title alludes to a phenomenon called repetition suppression, a reduced neural response observed when certain stimuli are presented more than once. It's an acknowledgment of the femme fatale as a now-common trope of an unknowable, ambiguous woman.

In this show, Krick never lets the viewer wholly consume her subjects. She cleverly plays with exposure to hide a character's face or cuts out a shape of a languid body, filling in its absence with a bright blue color. Like the femme fatale, you can almost set your hands on her subjects before they slip out the door, gone in a puff of smoke. Each piece is coated in a layer of resin, which enhances and gives the work a slickness, like a page torn out of a glossy magazine.

If you'd like to see Krick's photos in real life, you can schedule a viewing appointment at Specialist here. Repetition Suppression opens on January 16, running until February 27. Don't miss it!