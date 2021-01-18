EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
This Wednesday, January 20, we'll all have our eyes glued to the screen as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris commence their four-year term and Trump's administration finally comes to an end. Such an occasion definitely warrants celebration, so we've gathered this list of food and drink specials around town to add an extra layer of festivity to your home inauguration viewing, from a tongue-in-cheek inauguration menu from Addo to "Cup of Joe" and "Kamalacakes" cupcakes from Trophy Cupcakes. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
Addo
Eric Rivera's experimental, ever-evolving pop-up will have an inauguration menu filled with "intentional jabs at the previous administration": "It's a Hoax" (three meatballs in red sauce), "Tots & Prayers" (tater tot casserole with beef chili and cheese), orange chicken to match Trump (fried chicken with orange glaze on the side), and chocolate chip "coupkies." You can also add on a bottle of Champagne for extra festivity.
Ballard
Pickup or delivery