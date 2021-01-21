HUMP 2021! Tickets On Sale Now!



After fifteen years of bringing HUMP! to movie theaters—after fifteen years of making it possible for people to be porn stars for a weekend in a movie theater without becoming porn stars on the Internet for life, after fifteen years of getting people together in theaters to watch porn the way their grandparents did—we faced a tough choice after the pandemic hit early last year. We obviously couldn't pack people into theaters. That meant we could either cancel HUMP! 2020 or make HUMP! 2020 available—for the first time—on the dreaded Internet. Last year's HUMP! Film Festival started before the pandemic hit so we reached out to the filmmakers and performers and asked them what they wanted to do. They'd made their films to be shown in theaters, not streamed on the Internet, and we were willing to cancel the festival. But the filmmakers wanted their films to be seen! So thanks to them—thanks to HUMP! filmmakers and performers—the show went on and HUMP! fans were able to enjoy HUMP! 2020 in the comfort and safety of their own homes!

And that's how HUMP! fans will enjoy HUMP! 2021: in the comfort and safety of their own homes! And we've got a great new lineup of fun and hot and sexy and crazy and interesting and moving HUMP! films, all made during the quarantine, all streaming online starting January 30th. More than 120 films were submitted for HUMP! 2021 and being locked up for the last ten months really inspired people to make some amazing dirty movies for this year's festival. This is not only going to be one of the best HUMP!s ever, it's also the most diverse HUMP!s ever and one of the most visually interesting and entertaining HUMP!s ever! Check out that trailer! (Trailer by Shane Wahlund, music by Erik Blood.)

We've added a number of special viewing parties to the lineup—I'm hosting the opening night viewing party on January 30th—and tickets are on sale now!

The 2021 HUMP! Film Festival is happening as a livestream event with screenings/streamings between January 30th and March 6th.

• January 30th: Watch live with Dan Savage!

• February 6th: Watch live with other HUMP! Fans!

• February 11th: Watch live with Seattle’s favorite Drag Queen duo, Betty Wetter & Cookie Couture!

• February 19th: Watch live with Select HUMP! Filmmakers & Performers!

• There is even a Nude Viewing Party on February 27th.

All ticket holders get to vote for their favorite films in the categories of Best Sex, Best Kink, Best Humor, & Best in Show! And a portion of every ticket sold goes right to the filmmakers who made it into the festival!Every year we invite the filmmakers to include a few props in their films—little Easter eggs for HUMP! viewers to watch out for—and while the Extra Credit Props are optional, lots of this year's filmmakers included them in fun and creative ways. This year's Extra Credit Props to watch out for are: bubbles, photo booths, and Carol Channing.• An empowered sex worker and a respectful client make the most of their night together!

Cock Monkey • One big cock and one very lucky monkey...

Danse Macabre • A handsome music professor inspires a kinky student to new heights of music appreciation....

Doggone Dystopia • A lonely creature, shunned in a dystopian society, searches for safety. A genuine connection awaits.

Final eXXXams • A Quarantine Love Story. Will a college student's porn addiction interfere with his studies or will study breaks with hot leather daddies help him focus?

Lengua • This moody kitchen scene will leave you wanting seconds, so save your appetite!

Lip Service • This woman has no trouble telling her man just she wants him to do it...

Me, Myself, & You • Directed and acted by a queer and trans couple, the Princes of Dirt's debut film depicts themes of self/other and visibility/obscurity through the use of mirror imagery.

Ménage À Trois • In her dream Kira is joined by Demi and Rob for a sensual and passionate threesome...

Mes Chéris • Part documentary, part pornography, Mes Chéris is a transboi’s loving tribute to the body he was born in. One month before his top surgery, Jamal Phoenix takes on the role of Chéri, a character modeled after his experiences as a Fierce Fem sex worker.

Mother's Day • Got milk? Yes, and it's everywhere.

Motorsexual • Buckle the fuck up, because Rob Zombie ain’t got nothing on this mechanical must-see...

Piss Off • Speaking of streaming... a short documentary about performance artist Athleticpisspig, who travels the world with his public water-sports performances.

Pops’ Corn • Bratty boyslut won't stop fussin' 'til his daddies serve up a spitroast unlike any other.

Spanko • An intimate look at a woman’s first visit to a spanking party.

Stephen & James: Best Girlfriends • A love-letter to a New York City in the not-too-distant past where apps were served before dinner and the thrill of gay sex was always just around the corner or on a pier or in a back room.

The Sneccubus • An evil warlock casts a sexy spell but gets more than he bargained for in the end!

(S)he • Sexting gets real.

Monsterbait • Ever wanted to know what sex was like after a monstrous transformation?Find out as orcs, werewolves, and more come to life in Monsterbait!

Awaken • A mysterious woodland nymph finds pleasure in an ancient forest. Come along with Bunny as she discovers new ways to play!

Innominate • When was the last time someone saw the real you? When was the last time you were completely, honestly, naked?

Pup Play • This inclusive and equitable film invites you to watch some stylish play behind closed doors.

Baiser (Kiss) • Baiser (Kiss)" is a bizarre bit of animated squishiness.