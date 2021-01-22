Biden's Signin': Here's What the Executive Ordered the Last Two Days

Stacks on stacks on stacks. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

We are only three days into this new era and the recently inaugurated president's hand is on fucking fire. President Biden has already signed over two dozen executive actions and proclamations, largely undoing many of Trump's most destructive policies.

In his first two days in office, Biden's orders primarily focused on bolstering the federal government's coronavirus response, reversing Trump's ass-backward environmental rollbacks, halting paranoid immigration policies, and attempting to provide a wee bit of economic relief. These executive actions can be pretty dry, so we're hoping to make this a little fun for you. Note: We just said a little fun, not a lot of fun.

Grab some coffee and let's get to work. Starting with...

DAY ONE

Today, @POTUS issued a mask mandate on federal property, launching his “100 Day Masking Challenge” as part of our efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve. pic.twitter.com/NLGr6JHB0h

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 21, 2021

This order requires mask-wearing by all federal employees and for everyone who steps foot on federal property, as well as social distancing whenever possible. The order also encourages state and local officials to do the same, kicking off Biden's 100 day masking challenge

The role, filled by Jeff Zients, will report directly to Biden, managing vaccine and medical equipment production and distribution.

LATEST: The United States will remain a member of the World Health Organization.



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, made the announcement during a WHO executive board meeting Thursday morning. https://t.co/jGnKDHwRYf pic.twitter.com/ntJiwIZ9gB

— ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2021

This order stops the withdrawal of the United States from the WHO, a process initiated by Trump . Dr. Anthony Fauci has been named the head of the American delegation to the international body and delivered remarks to the organization's executive board this week.

The Defense Department will pause construction on the border wall as it continues to review President Biden's executive order calling for construction to grind to a halt. https://t.co/fOrDziIUsr

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 21, 2021

This order halts the construction of Trump's unhinged and expensive wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Biden says he'll direct a "careful review" of the resource$ Trump redirected to construct the blasted thing.

This memo bolsters DACA, a program that protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as children—known as Dreamers—from deportation. Trump targeted DACA for years, but Biden's order calls on his Cabinet to preserve the program. It also asks Congress to create legislation that gives the 700,000 Dreamers permanent legal status and a pathway to citizenship.

This is terrific news, and a hard-won victory for activists who’ve spent so long pushing for our leaders to halt deportations. We have to keep up the fight for an immigration system that’s fair, humane, and reflects our values.https://t.co/QTt83MZ7nj

— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 22, 2021

During his only term in office, Trump aggressively expanded the government's efforts to find and deport undocumented immigrants. This order undoes the previous administration's policies.

This tells the State Department to restart the visa process for people from the affected countries and reconsider denied visas. The White House also promises to improve the screening of visitors through information-sharing with other countries.

This memo extends work authorizations and eases the burden of residency applications for Liberians living in America.

VICTORY: President Biden just rescinded Trump's unconstitutional plan to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count used to determine seats in Congress.



The Constitution is clear: EVERY person counts. https://t.co/R7YlOkI1SN

— ACLU (@ACLU) January 21, 2021

This order overturns a Trump administration plan to exclude non-citizens from the census count.

Ok, he didn't say that exactly but he directed the Acting Secretary of Education to put a hold on federal student loan payments and collection until at least September 30, keeping the interest rate at 0%. Just cancel it already!

BREAKING: Biden just extended the federal eviction moratorium until March 31.



This is a critical move that will help keep the most vulnerable, low income renters stably housed during the pandemic.



But we can and must demand more.

— ACLU (@ACLU) January 21, 2021

Biden is not, but this order will expand the eviction and foreclosure moratorium to March 31.

The acceptance undoes Trump's 2017 decision for the United States to withdraw from the agreement. The process to rejoin will take 30 days.

President Biden’s first actions halt construction of President Trump’s border wall, block the Keystone XL Pipeline and re-enter the Paris Climate Accord. Instead of putting Americans first, he’s implementing a liberal agenda to score points with the international community.

— Rep. Diana Harshbarger (@RepHarshbarger) January 21, 2021

Biden will revoke the Presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.



Keystone XL is projected to create 42,000 jobs & contribute $3.4 billion to our economy.



Pipelines are the safest way to transport oil. Biden would rather import dirty oil from hostile nations.

— Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 20, 2021

In this confusingly titled order, President Biden cancels the Keystone XL pipeline (to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chagrin ) and directs federal agencies to review and reverse more than 100 of Trump's actions on the environment. This order also places a temporary moratorium on the oil and natural gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, undoes a decision to slash national monuments , and re-establishes a working group on the social cost of greenhouse gases. Republicans are, predictably, freaking out.

This order reinforces Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, requiring the government not to discriminate based on gender identity or sexual orientation. It also directs federal agencies with protections against sex discrimination to interpret those protections to also include discrimination on the basis of gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation, consistent with the Bostock v. Clayton County Supreme Court ruling in 2020. This is largely seen as a reversal of Trump-era policy goals.

Annnnnnd 1776 commission page is downhttps://t.co/tF6h1vZWMz pic.twitter.com/N8Iqu0MY4i

— Logan McDonald (@_loganmcdonald) January 20, 2021

As one of his final acts in office, Trump released the inaccurate alternative history of the United States, conceived as a response to the racial justice protests of last summer as well as the New York Times' "1619 Project." President Biden undid all that. The order also directs federal agencies to advance racial equity in their departments.

This order undoes Trump's regulatory approval process to give federal agencies more tools to fight the pandemic, climate change, racial justice, and economic recovery. In another memo to agency heads, Biden also directs the Office of Management and Budget director to modernize regulatory review.

In this executive order, President Biden requires all executive branch appointees to sign a pledge promising to "restore and maintain public trust in government." Appointees must pledge not to interfere with the independence of the Department of Justice, not use their appointments for personal gain, and invokes a two year lobbying ban

DAY TWO

President Biden signed a directive requiring travelers on planes, trains and buses to wear masks — a federal mandate that industries have been seeking for months after Trump officials refused.https://t.co/tsjalanqjD

— NPR (@NPR) January 22, 2021

ARE YOU STILL THERE!?!?!? Let's move on to...This is a double-punch building on Day One's mask mandate on federal property. Taking place immediately, all you conservative freaks are required to wear masks on certain forms of domestic travel, like commercial aircrafts, ferries, and intercity bus services. Somewhere in there it probably says "no whining," too.

Day Two is (mostly) all about the coronavirus. This one directs Health and Human Services to back-up research that looks into "the most promising treatments for COVID-19 and future high-consequence public health threats."

This is what Biden's been saying all throughout the campaign trail/in his bunker. Nothing that new here, but it solidifies the data-driven approach through an executive order.

To get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, we need more clinics across the nation. That’s why my administration will harness the full resources of the federal government to establish thousands of community vaccination centers. https://t.co/c551gKJZwa

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 16, 2021

The Departments of Defense and Homeland Security are now ordered to assist governors' responses to COVID-19 with the deployment of the National Guard . A sexy little item for states stressing about budgets: "FEMA shall fund 100 percent of the cost of activities associated with all mission assignments for the use of the National Guard."

It also urges departments to "immediately review" PPE supplies. Pricing is an important section in this order, ordering everyone to watch out for price gouging and hoarding. I don't think that means they're coming for your toilet paper hoard, but let it be known that you're on notice, Susan.

This is another one of those things we knew about a while ago, considering it was built into his transitional advisory board , but now it's official.

A lot of these orders are akin to a dad making his kids talk to each other, which, under President Trump, wasn't happening. The departments will create "Safer Schools and Campuses Best Practices," something that you'd think would've already happened but, again, this country's been a shithole.

They've got two weeks to come up with them!

The TL;DR here is that a "COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board" is in the works and it will implement a "Government-wide, unified approach" to "promote COVID-19 diagnostic, screening, and surveillance testing." Creating a "government-wide, unified approach" is a big theme with these executive orders, seeing as the last guy in office could hardly connect two ends of a sentence, let alone two government bodies.