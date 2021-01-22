EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
This week, the Seattle area is blessed with not one but THREE new places for specialty beverages and banh mi sandwiches, and the longtime vegetarian staple Cafe Flora is ready to open its new bakery, The Flora Bakehouse, in Beacon Hill this Saturday. Plus, a new Detroit-style pizzeria with Filipinx-inspired pies and a hundred-year-old sourdough starter comes to West Seattle, and the much-loved meaty sandwich shop Martino's is back in business. Read on for more exciting culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
The Boss Tea and Banh Mi Deluxe
This new bubble tea and banh mi spot opened inside the Vietnamese restaurant Rainier Restaurant and BBQ (which is still open for takeout and delivery) on Beacon Hill earlier this month. The drink menu features an extensive selection of beverages, including "hurricane matcha" (a swirled drink), tiramisu and brown sugar lattes, butterfly pea flower drinks, Vietnamese coffee, watermelon jasmine tea, and much more. Toppings include tapioca pearls, cheese foam, egg pudding, aloe vera, lychee jelly, and even Oreo cookies. On the banh mi side of things, there's banh mi stuffed with crispy roasted pork belly, grilled pork, Cantonese barbecue pork, grilled lemongrass chicken, Vietnamese meatballs, beef bulgogi, lemongrass tofu, and more, with an option to create your own custom sandwich.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or drive-through