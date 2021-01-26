Slog PM: Senate Sworn In for Impeachment Trial, Biden Orders 200 Million More Vaccine Doses, Werner Herzog Watches Skaters Eat It

The Senate has officially been sworn in as jurors for Trump's impeachment trial: Most Senate Republicans then backed a measure led by Sen. Rand Paul declaring the trial "unconstitutional" because Trump is no longer in office. The motion was defeated 55 to 45, with Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Ben Sasse, Susan Collins, Mitt Romney, and Pat Toomey voting with the Dems. This is not good for the Senate Democrats' prospects as it looks like the GOP is not on board with convicting the former president.

Every single Senator was sworn in today to do impartial justice according to the Constitution and Laws of the United States in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 26, 2021

Uh oh: Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is meant to preside over the impeachment trial, has been taken to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution" after not feeling well. Oy vey.

Body found at Poo Poo Point identified: Daren Olin, 52, was found shot in the head near the trailhead of the popular hiking trail. Investigators have ruled his death a homicide, as detectives with King County Sheriff's Office search for suspects and clues about his killing.

If you're a Seattleite who is lucky enough to own a home, then chances are that home would fetch a large sum on the HAWT HAWT HAWT housing market we've been experiencing for a year (and, overall, for years), reports the Seattle Times. We've held the number two spot for fastest rate of home price increases for the last ten months straight.

Antony Blinken has now been confirmed and sworn in as Biden's pick for the 71st Secretary of State: Read more about America's lead representative to the world here. Only four of Biden's Cabinet-level nominees needing Senate approval have been confirmed. But we might see a full Senate vote on Alejandro Mayorkas's nomination as secretary of Homeland Security later this week.

Biden's administration has ordered 200 million more doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines: The deal would boost the U.S.'s vaccine capacity to 600 million, eventually setting the nation up to vaxxx up 300 million Americans, says Politico. HOWEVER. Those companies are not set to deliver this order until "sometime this summer" which doesn't ease worries over a supply shortages. The White House says it'll boost its existing vaccine allocations, shipping at least 10 million doses a week over the next three weeks across the country. States will also receive more efficient syringes.

Biden announces "we'll soon be able to confirm" the purchase of an additional 100 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to arrive this summer



“200 million more doses than the federal government had previously secured.” pic.twitter.com/shN2ZNcxFC

— The Recount (@therecount) January 26, 2021

He also signed four more executive orders today: Read our round up of the president's executive actions from this week here.

A Pierce County deputy shot and killed a man with a knife: On Monday officers responded to a call about a fight between a father and a son at a tailer park in Graham, KIRO reports. The caller told dispatch the son had been waving around a gun earlier in the evening, but the gun had since been hidden from him and he was looking for it. When the cop showed up, the son allegedly stepped out the trailer park with a knife and "confronted deputies." A cop then shot him, and he died at the scene.

K-2 graders are back in Bellevue schools: The teachers union and the school district have been arguing for a week about how to safely provide instruction for young children inside classrooms as a deadly respiratory virus continues to spread in Washington, but now school's back in session after both sides agreed "to put "some additional protocols in place that neither side has discussed in detail," the Seattle Times reports.

A federal judge in Texas has temporarily blocked Biden's 100 day pause on deportations: According to Vox, US District Judge Drew Tipton said the administration "likely did not sufficiently explain the reasoning behind the policy change and may have violated federal immigration law." However, the Department of Justice has rescinded their "zero tolerance" policy that led to separations of thousands of families at the US-Mexico border.

Twitter is outsourcing their fight against misinformation to Twitter users: With a new feature called Birdwatch. The microblogging site is calling the project a "community-based approach to misinformation," where volunteers can flag misleading tweets, add context via notes, and rate other users' notes. Some have said this process resembles ones used by Wikipedia and Reddit, but this feature seems like a toxic accountability process.

🐦 Today we're introducing @Birdwatch, a community-driven approach to addressing misleading information.

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 25, 2021

Gas Works Park is in the running for USA Today's Best Park contest: Vote here to show those saps who love Boston Common and Domino Park that Seattle is the BEST.

The Portland-Mayor-Pepper-Spray Debacle took a turn for the weird: Alex Zielinski at our sister site, the Portland Mercury, says the member of the public targeted by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was none other than Cary Cadonau, a local real estate lawyer and dairy heir to the Alpenrose Dairy company. I heard that if you say "dairy heir" eight times fast while looking into a mirror, you get immediate diarrhea.

Jane Fonda to receive a Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes this year: The ceremony will take place on February 28—how and where that ceremony will come together is still very much up in the air.

I am happy to have lived long enough to hear Werner Herzog comment on skateboarding: The prolific filmmaker and delightfully laconic Bavarian director spoke with Jenkem Magazine about his history of ski-jumping, his take on the benefits of wipeouts, his distaste for David Blaine, and his support for skateboarding in art museums. When he says, "So many failures, it's astonishing; yes" while watching a guy eat it 30 times I shoot into outer space, and when he says, "That was a clean one," I explode. Makes me want to rewatch Fitzcarraldo; Aguirre, the Wrath of God; or Grizzly Man. Just now registering the existence of his 2020 documentary, Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds, which is "about meteors and comets and their influence on ancient religions"—so I guess I'll start there.