The Wild Animals of South Seattle

The ground betrays its life when it rains. Charles Mudede

In one of the greatest tunes of the 1980s, Kate Bush sang: "Every time it rains, you're here in my head." The crows and seagulls of South Seattle's Genesee Park sang a different tune not too long ago. It goes like this: "Every time it rains, you're here in my mouth."

Bush's song is about about her "daddy"; the bird song is about the juicy insects exposed by a soggy ground. One of the snacks to be found there is the larvae of the "nonnative scarab beetle." It's hard on grass but rich in protein.

The Seattle Times' Sandi Doughton writes:



The larvae damage grass by feeding on the roots. But it’s the crows and other creatures — including raccoons and skunks — that have caught people’s attention this season as the animals strip-mine yards and medians and parks in pursuit of tasty snacks.

Speaking of raccoons, you will find a big dead one today near MC Foods on Beacon Hill. It's on the north side of the street. It's been there for days. And just because it's dead doesn't mean it's going to go away. The crows and other hungry synanthropic animals can only do so much. Also, it died in the two-year-old bicycle lane, so it can't be squashed out of human vision by the unforgiving rubber wheels of our automobile civilization.

Speaking of invasive species: Have you heard of the cocaine hippos of South America? Colombia has a hippo infestation because they escaped into the wild from a zoo owned by the god of drug dealers, Pablo Escobar.



Pablo Escobar’s hippos are reportedly taking over marshlands in Colombia, scientists concerned. https://t.co/KCt4ikiPZY

— Complex (@Complex) January 22, 2021

A Pacific Northwest snake? Charles Mudede