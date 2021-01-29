EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
This Sunday, January 31, is National Hot Chocolate Day, and with the current onslaught of dreary winter days, it couldn't have arrived at a better time. We've rounded up some remarkable ways to get your hot chocolate fix around town, from Mexican drinking chocolate at the new shop Rey Amargo Chocolate Shop to the hot cocoa bombs that have exploded (literally) on TikTok. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
Atulea
Vince Shi and Kathy Wang's stylish Capitol Hill tea shop has put their own twist on hot chocolate by mixing it with genmaicha (brown rice green tea) and topping it with mini marshmallow bits.
Capitol Hill
Pickup