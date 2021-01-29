EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
This week in food news, a new mochi donut shop comes to town, Seattle gets two new options for the comforting chicken and rice dish khao man gai, and the beloved sandwich shop HoneyHole has new owners. Plus, restaurants are likely to return to indoor dining on Monday, and Li'l Woody's annual Burger Month lineup is here. Read on for that and more culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
Drunken Chicken
This new pop-up in the Juisala storefront serves two varieties of the popular Hainanese dish chicken rice: classic khao man gai (poached chicken) and the eponymous "drunken chicken" (chicken marinated in rice wine), both served with seasoned rice, cucumber slices, and a side of chicken broth. For vegetarians, there's also a meatless option with deep-fried tofu.
Wallingford
Pickup or delivery