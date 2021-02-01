EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
For the latest installment of our "Tell Us Something Good" celebrity recommendation series, we talked with Edouardo Jordan—the James Beard Award-winning chef of JuneBaby, Salare, and Lucinda Grain Bar—about how he's been spending quarantine, some of his current favorite restaurants and media, and what it's been like owning a restaurant during COVID. Plus, get the scoop on The Soul of Seattle, a series of virtual fundraising events he's organizing throughout February (including live cooking demos, a panel discussion, local meal deliveries, and an online dance party with Questlove) to celebrate Black History Month and to benefit local Black chefs and organizations that focus on youth of color.