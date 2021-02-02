This Wednesday: It's the Return of the Hilarious I, Anonymous Show!

The previous I, Anonymous Shows have been wildly funny and entertaining (and included some fun audience participation!), so you truly do not want to miss this one! Joining your delightful host Kate Murphy (a Mercury "Undisputable Genius of Comedy") will be the following murderers' row of hilarious comedians:

• DAVE ROSS (The Late Show with James Cordon, Drunk History, Comedy Central Stand Up, IFC Comedy Crib, SXSW, WTF with Marc Maron)

• IRENE TU (SF Sketchfest, Comedy Central’s Clusterfest, RIOT LA, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Outside Lands)

• And returning champion DAVID GBORIE (All Fantasy Everything, Comedy Central’s Top Comics to Watch, NBC's A.P. Bio, Comedy Central's The Half Hour)

Oh, boy! That is one helluva lineup right there! So if you're still recovering from 2020 and need some guaranteed laughs, the I, Anonymous Show is the cure you've been looking for. GET YOUR TICKETS NOW for the livestream I, Anonymous Show— THIS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3, at 8 pm! IT'S A LAFF RIOT WE'RE TELLING YA!