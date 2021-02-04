EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
The Super Bowl LV is this Sunday, February 7. Whether you're rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or you're just in it for the commercials and halftime show, one thing's for sure: Being prepared with an arsenal of snacks is absolutely imperative for your game-day viewing. Below, we've gathered a list of great local options, from takeout specials, like Serious TakeOut's "big game ultimate snack pack" with buffalo wings, nachos, and "pizza tots," to places open for outdoor dining or limited indoor dining where you can watch the game, like the West Seattle sports bar Admiral Pub. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
TAKEOUT
Addo
Eric Rivera's experimental, ever-evolving pop-up is ready to help you "eat your way through the Super Bowl" with a "Super & Rad Bowl Package" featuring two dozen wings with sauces, blue cheese, celery and carrot sticks, a Cubano sandwich kit, smoked baby back ribs, seven-layer dip, Sazon plantain dip, "chef's choice" ice cream, and Rainier beer.
Ballard
Pickup or delivery