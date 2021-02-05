EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
So much of our culture is owed to Black artists, writers, thinkers, and communities, and Black History Month is a particularly great time to celebrate that. Whether you want to hear talks with Black authors (like a Seattle Arts & Lectures event with poet Toi Derricotte), support Black-owned restaurants (like at Edouardo Jordan's Soul of Seattle event), watch films that center Black lives (like the Northwest Film Forum's short film collection Our Right to Gaze: Black Film Identities), or check out local exhibits featuring Black artists (like Anastacia-Reneé's Frye Art Museum show), our roundup of events and resources should put you on the right track. Check out our full Black History Month calendar for even more opinions.
FILM
Locally streaming Black cinema
Northwest Film Forum's February lineup includes the short film collection Our Right to Gaze: Black Film Identities (starting Feb 14), a pair of Madeline Anderson films from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (Feb 8–28), and Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project (Feb 3–28), about a "civil rights-era radical" who, for over 30 years, "obsessively and privately recorded American television news twenty-four hours a day." Three Dollar Bill Cinema, in conjunction with Langston: Seattle Black Film Festival and the Black Cinema Collective, will also present a "Black Queer-story" shorts series (Feb 1–15). SIFF will also hold a virtual "Reel Black" class (Feb 16) on the films of director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk).