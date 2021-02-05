EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
This week, Chinatown gets a new delivery-only sushi spot, BOCA Restobar & Grill opens a new outpost in the famed Queen City space in Belltown, and a taco stand in a shipping container arrives on Alki. Plus, two fan-favorite Capitol Hill pop-ups, Blotto and Loxsmith Bagels, are opening permanent locations soon. Read on for all that and more culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
BOCA Restobar & Grill
Capitol Hill's Argentinian bar and restaurant has opened a second location in the former space of Queen City, the historic Belltown bar that was most recently run by Linda Derschang and closed last January. (Pre-COVID, Derschang had originally intended to replace the bar with a new concept called Seahorse Bar in April 2020, but those plans have apparently been scrapped.) Like the original location, the Belltown BOCA outpost serves grilled meats and Argentinian-inspired cocktails. The bar has been updated with new lighting and decor, and the back of the bar has been renovated, but the floors, bar structure, and booths of the over-100-year-old space remain unchanged. The spot is now open for outdoor seating and limited indoor seating, with delivery set to follow in the coming weeks.
Belltown
Outdoor seating or limited indoor seating, delivery coming soon