Submit Your Short Stoner Film to the SPLIFF Film Fest! Deadline is March 5!

Fact: You are both creative and stoned. Therefore you should definitely dream up a weed-inspired short film for SPLIFF —America's favorite film festival made by and for the stoned!

The SPLIFF film fest features a hilarious and mind-altering array of short films that explore the meaning, pleasures, and culture of cannabis use. Trippy, comedic, documentaries, animation, parodies, mind fucks, films about pot as a pleasure and medicine—all are welcome and celebrated at SPLIFF!

And submitting a flick for SPLIFF is a lot easier than you might think. Your cool film only needs to be a short 4 minutes and 20 seconds long (heh), you can shoot it on your iPhone, there are no entry fees, and you retain all rights to your movie. Plus, there are awards (!!) and we even share a portion of all ticket sales with filmmakers who make it into the festival ($$). Learn more tips about shooting your SPLIFF movie here! (Looking for inspiration? Check out the films from the 2019/2020 festivals—now showing on demand.)

But you do need to hurry, hurry! Submissions for SPLIFF 2021 are due no later than FRIDAY, MARCH 5.

And no matter what you do, don't miss the super fun SPLIFF Film Festival—tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 10!