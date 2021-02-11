EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
This Friday, February 12, marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Ox, which is said to usher in career advancement, success in business, prosperity, and wellness for all. Though celebrations will certainly look different in 2021, there are still plenty of ways to mark the occasion in Seattle, including themed food and drink specials (like Chinese-inspired beers at Lucky Envelope and red and gold glazed doughnuts at Raised Doughnuts) and in-person and virtual events (like a Lunar New Year Food Walk in the C-ID and the virtual Wing Luke Museum New Years All Year Round Festivities).
FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS
Art of the Table
The locally sourced Fremont spot is offering a set of house-made wontons stuffed with shrimp, pork, and scallop filling for the new year, with shrimp broth, scallions, crispy garlic, and chili oil.
Fremont
Pickup