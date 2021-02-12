EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Mardi Gras, the pre-Lent celebration of extravagance and excess, is next Tuesday, February 16. Though boisterous parties and jubilant crowds of people parading through the streets certainly aren't feasible right now, there are plenty of safe alternatives. We've rounded up a list of places to get king cake, crawfish boils, and other food and drink specials from local businesses like Addo, Bakery Nouveau, and Where Ya At Matt below, as well as a couple of virtual events, like a celebrity-packed celebration streaming live from New Orleans. Laissez les bon temps rouler (let the good times roll)!
FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS
Addo
You can always count on Eric Rivera's experimental pop-up Addo to have a menu for every occasion, and Mardi Gras is no exception: The eclectic Ballard restaurant will have a package for one that includes duck and andouille sausage gumbo, stuffed mirliton, red beans, rice, cornbread, king cake (with a baby concealed inside two pieces—the two people who find one will win a $20 credit on future Addo purchases), and a six-pack of beer, plus beads and other holiday accoutrements.
Ballard
Pickup or delivery