As Seattle gears up for a snowy weekend, new dining options have arrived. This week, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host Guy Fieri brings his new ghost kitchen to Seattle, and a Laotian hot pot spot has landed in Phinney. Plus, indoor dining opens up across most of the state, Adana chef Shota Nakajima will appear on the new season of Top Chef, and a new outdoor dining pop-up series comes to Lumen Field. Read on for that and more food-world updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
NEW OPENINGS
Botteco Brazil
This Brazilian restaurant opened in Shoreline in January, serving churrasco, Brazilian fried chicken, feijoada, steak with caramelized onions, slow-cooked ribs, and more.
Shoreline
Pickup or outdoor seating